Liam Hemsworth’s Family Hoping He’ll ‘Settle Down’ & ‘Start A Family’ With Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ‘Soon’

Liam Hemsworth ‘feels like he found the perfect woman’ in girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, and his family feels like she’s ‘a blessing’.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, and those closest to him are absolutely adoring his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The actor, who has been dating the 22-year-old model for over a year, “feels like he found the perfect woman in Gabby and they’re only growing closer as time goes on,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Gabby gets along amazing with Liam’s family and she spends so much time with them including joining along on girls’ only outings and parties with his loved ones.”

“Liam spends almost all of his free time with Gabby and he really couldn’t ask for anything more in a girlfriend,” the source continued. “They made the decision to not follow each other on social media at this point because they enjoy staying out of the public eye. That was one thing Liam couldn’t avoid in his past relationship and one of the key factors he’s enjoying about dating Gabby. Plus, the pace of life in Byron Bay and being around family is exactly what he’s wanted for so long.”

“Gabby also celebrated New Year’s Eve at a costume party with some of Liam’s family and closest friends who she very much considers her own at this point,” the insider further shared before confirming the Australian’s brothers and sisters-in-law were there. “Chris [Hemsworth] and his wife Elsa, Luke [Hemsworth] and his wife, Samantha, were all there and they had an amazing time decked out for the cosmic pirates theme. Liam loves that she gets along with his crew so well and he can’t wait to see where things progress in 2021.”

Liam, who split from Miley Cyrus, 28, after eight months of marriage in 2019, was first spotted with Gabriella in Dec. of the same year. Since then, they have been spotted on numerous outings and seem inseparable. Things are so good between them that his family are apparently even hoping she’s the one he’ll end up settling down with.