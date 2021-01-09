Bella Thorne Rocks Blue Bikini As She Vacations In Mexico With Friend Jen Selter – See Pic

Bella Thorne showed off her toned figure in a light blue bikini while posing and doing yoga poses by the water with friend Jen Selter in a new pic and video.

Bella Thorne, 23, got in a little girl time with her friend Jen Selter, 27, during her vacation in Mexico this week, and she looked fantastic while doing so! The actress appeared in an Instagram post her fitness pal shared on Jan. 8 and flaunted a light blue bikini that helped show off her incredible figure. The duo posed for a gorgeous pic outside by the water in the beautiful location and also had fun while stretching out and doing balancing yoga poses on what appeared to be a wooden platform located in front of the water.

“Happy Friday!! Finally reunited with this chica @bellathorne💃🏻 How did we do on this one?! Who is #seltering next 🤣,” Jen captioned the post, which can be seen below. Once it went public, it was met with a lot of compliments in the comments section. “You guys are too cute 😘💙,” one follower wrote while another called them “adorable.” Many more left heart emojis.

Before Bella wowed in Jen’s post, she was spotted getting cozy with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, 27, on a beach in Tulum, Mexico on Jan. 4. The beauty was wearing a black and white bikini top and gray shorts during the outing while the Italian singer wore nothing but black swim trunks. At one point, he was spotted giving his lady love a hug while standing in the water and in another snapped pic, he was holding onto her behind.

When Bella’s not having the time of her life with her hunky beau and/or friends, she’s stunning in solo photos. The gorgeous redhead posed for some winter-themed pics in a black bodysuit that was cut out in the stomach and hips areas and a white fur coat last month. She was standing on a snow-covered outside porch in the photos and flaunted her confidence and sense of humor with fierce looks and actions, which included flipping off the camera.

It’s great to know Bella’s having as much fun as possible at the end of last year and the beginning of this year! We look forward to seeing what else she gets up to soon!