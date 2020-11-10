Watch

Kylie Jenner Reveals What She’d Be Doing If She Wasn’t Famous: I Should ‘Do This On The Side’

Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate."
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner puts her incredible curves on display in a crop top and sweat pants with a Louis Vuitton Handbag and Bottega Veneta shoes while leaving Delilah Bar/Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 22 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695552_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kylie Jenner arrives to Craigs in Los Angeles, CA
In a new YouTube vlog, Kylie Jenner revealed her dream occupation (if she wasn’t a multi-millionaire cosmetics entrepreneur, that is).

It’s hard not to imagine Kylie Jenner as the fifth most-followed person on Instagram, or a multi-millionaire cosmetics mogul. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could imagine an alternate reality in which she wasn’t running Kylie Cosmetics or being famous, which she revealed in a new YouTube vlog uploaded on Nov. 9! “I would want to be a celebrity makeup artist,” Kylie revealed while sitting at her eye doctor’s office.

Kylie Jenner showed off her glam in a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot for her Kylie Cosmetics Leopard Collection, which she uploaded on Nov. 9.

“I would want to be you,” Kylie added, referring to her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, 25, who on the flip side would want to be a pastry chef or painter instead of a MUA. This led Kylie to pitch her proposal: “We should just do this on the side…I should be a makeup artist on the side.”

Well, Kylie realized that she’s already “kind of” a makeup artist. “I do everyone’s makeup and I live out my dream,” Kylie admitted. Ariel then teased a video collab with Kylie, saying, “We need to do the youtube video where we switch places!”

go watch baes new youtube video 🤍

Kylie Jenner poses with another famous MUA, YouTuber James Charles.

Kylie got her glam on in the second half of the video for her leopard-themed video shoot to promote her Kylie Cosmetics Leopard Collection, which featured new products like a 15-shadow eye palette and “High Glosses” that dropped on Oct. 26. However, Kylie let her glam squad — which included the MUA mastermind himself, Ariel — to take reign over her beauty look for the shoot.

Kylie has resumed posting consistent videos on her YouTube channel in recent weeks, much to fans’ delight! For one of the videos, Kylie let Kris Jenner, 65, try out Ariel’s job by letting her mom give her a makeup makeover in October. When Kylie’s not promoting or discussing makeup, she’s giving her over eight million YouTube subscribers a peek at her personal life. Her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom Kylie shares with ex Travis Scott, has made multiple cameos on her famous mom’s YouTube channel for videos to do adorable activities like bake Halloween cookies together. Kylie can add “famous YouTuber” to her backup careers list!