Kris Jenner brought ‘back the ’80s’ on Kylie Jenner’s face! The KarJenner matriarch gave her daughter a beauty makeover, which — as Kylie put it — quickly went ‘south.’

As expected of a multi-millionaire, Kris Jenner has some very unique makeup methods. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer demonstrated them in a makeover video for Kylie Jenner’s YouTube page on Oct. 12! Given that she runs her own cosmetics empire, Kylie was a little nervous of her mom’s creative vision. “Not that you aren’t good at makeup, you’re just not my vibe,” Kylie truthfully admitted to Kris, who didn’t take offense.

“I’m going to bring back the ’80s,” Kris happily announced, which only made a makeup-free Kylie more nervous. The makeover started off good enough, however: a “light” application of Anastasia foundation, followed by Kylie Cosmetics’ concealer in “Birch” and the new cream blush in the shades “Better Half” and “In My Feels.” However, Kris strayed from the conventional path of beauty beats when she then swiped Kylie’s new cream bronzer near her daughter’s jawline and by her eye, which she explained was a “new technique” that Kris was trying out.

And instead of a traditional bake job, Kris mixed Kylie Cosmetics’ loose setting powder in “Translucent” and “Soft Pink” and applied it all over Kylie’s face. Kris then tried to channel “model energy” with Kendall Jenner’s eyeshadow palette collaboration with Kylie, and to set the shadow, Kris literally blew on Kylie’s face — you can catch the makeup mogul’s reaction to that surprise above!

Afterwards, Kris doubled down with Kylie Cosmetics’ powder blush and the “Almond” bronzer. As one of her last touches, the KarJenner matriarch gave Kylie bold rep lips with the Matte Lip Kit in “Boss.” Kris called the final look “glamorous daytime,” and Kylie admitted that she was “pleasantly surprised” with the end results.

However, Kylie did offer some critique. “I love how you did the blush…I think your contour could use a little help…I think your contour skills is where it went south,” Kylie confessed, and added that her eyebrow job was “just so silly.” You can watch Kris’s entire creative process in the video above!

Kylie is quickly becoming the queen of YouTube! The KUWTK star shared a different mom-daughter video on Oct. 5 — that time, starring Kylie and her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — as they baked Halloween cookies together. The adorable cooking demonstration quickly began trending on Twitter, making it clear that Kylie knows what she’s doing — not just when it comes to makeup, but creating heartwarming content that fans will love as well.