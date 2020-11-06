Nick Cannon, 40, Proves He’s Fitter Than Ever As He Flaunts Muscles In Shirtless ‘Thirst Trap’ Pic

Nick Cannon was just ‘hanging out’ in the gym showing off his impressively built muscles in a new photo he posted to Instagram! Check out the hot snap!

Nick Cannon‘s longtime fans were able to quench their thirst with his latest post to Instagram! In the November 5 pic, the actor and TV host, 40, held on to a gym ring while hanging from the ceiling by one hand. Nick’s bulging and impressively built arm muscles were on full display, as Nick posed for the snap sans shirt. The Masked Singer host’s many tattoos could also be clearly seen running along Nick’s chiseled arms.

But Nick’s facial expression seemed to demonstrated that he was definitely concentrating to hold his form. While Nick held on by one hand, his legs were brought up parallel to the gym floor! He worked his strong core and looked so incredibly fit — it was honestly hard to look away! “While y’all counting… I’ll just be over here hanging out,” Nick captioned the image, alluding to the many votes that are still being counted amid the Presidential Election. He also added the hashtag “Thirst Trap Thursday.”

While fans couldn’t stop ogling Nick’s latest post to Instagram, a number of his longtime admirers have been keenly interested in learning more and more about his eight-year marriage to Mariah Carey. The couple were married from 2008-2016, and welcomed two children together — twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe, 9. “Along with double the joy came double the responsibility,” Mariah explained in her tell-all memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

“It was a lot of work and a lot of having to be home and available. Making the necessary adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came fast, as it began. Even though we had pre-nuptials in place, the divorce took two years to become final and costs hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.” The separated in 2014 before their 2016 divorce was finalized.

Of course, Mariah detailed that there was way more to their split. “Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately, it did,” she admitted. “It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family.” Since their split, Mariah and Nick have been incredible co-parents to their youngsters, and the two have had thriving careers despite some pitfalls. Hopefully, fans will get to see more of Nick and his fit physique in the near future.