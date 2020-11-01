Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 9, Hilariously Scare Her In Halloween Costumes

Mariah Carey shared the cutest video of her son Moroccan and daughter Monroe jumping out at her in adorable costumes as she came down a set of outside stairs.

Mariah Carey, 50, shared a funny Halloween moment involving her twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 9, in a brand new Instagram video on Oct. 31 and it was awesome to see! The proud mom showed off her precious tots sitting outside in costumes while preparing to scare her by hiding behind two separate shrubs that were located at each side of the bottom of a cement staircase she was coming down. “We’re hiding on Mommy so we can scare her,” Monroe quietly says to the camera before the singer is then shown walking down the steps and jumping while letting out a little scream as her kids jump out at her.

“You guys!” she exclaims while laughing. “Did we scare you, Mommy?” one of them asks before the giggling mom admits they did scare her and then immediately starts admiring their costumes by telling them they look “so cute.” Monroe appeared to be dressed as a clown in a black, white and red clown outfit, a red hat, and red face paint, while Moroccan had a red top and blue bottoms on with a black and white skeleton holding onto him from the back. “Happy Halloween!! 🎃 Roc and Roe turned me into Mariah Scared-y last night👹😈,” Mariah hilariously captioned the post.

Once Mariah posted the latest clip, it didn’t take long for her fans to respond with positive comments. “Super cuuuuuute!!! Happy Halloween Roc, Roe, and my favorite lady @mariahcarey,” one fan wrote while another said, “This is everything 🧡🐑🧡” A third complimented, “She looks stunning even when she’s scared” and a fourth wrote, “aww look at y’all- halloween and family goals at the same time- 🥺❤️”

Mariah’s latest video of her twins comes a month after she shared pics of them that were equally as adorable. In the snapshots, she can be seen posing and smiling while cuddled up to her biggest cheerleaders and their dogs while promoting her new book The Meaning of Mariah Carey. There were balloons spelling out the name of the memoir in the background and both Moroccan and Monroe were donning shirts that had the cover of the book on them. “It’s been a long road. 🦋 finally celebrating 🙏💖 #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey,” she captioned the pics.

It’s always great getting glimpses into Mariah’s life with her children, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon, 40. We look forward to seeing more as more holidays get closer this season!