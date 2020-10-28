‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Famous Talk Show Host Is Revealed As Lips & She Flirts With Nick Cannon

Group C premiered during the Oct. 28 episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ and introduced us to new celebs. At the end of the night, Lips was eliminated. She’s one of daytime TV’s most popular hosts!

The Masked Singer’s Group C brings a whole new set of costumes and masked singers, including the Squiggly Monster, Mushroom, Lips, Jellyfish, and Broccoli. Squiggly Monster kicks things off with his performance. In his clue package, he admits that “people always roll their eyes at me.” He’s been the “hyperactive voice of the people” and mentions “father figure” in his clue package. He stresses that he’s not a “dumbo.” The Squiggly Monster adds, “At least I’m easy on the eyes.” He sings “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. The guesses include Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Al Franken, and Dr. Fauci.

Next up is the Mushroom. The Mushroom admits they “started out in a rat race in a job that may surprise you.” They ended up turning a hobby into a career. The clue package features what looks like the Star Search stage. The Mushroom admits it’s been a “broken road to get here” as well. The Mushroom sings a beautiful rendition of “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell. Nicole Scherzinger is getting Hamilton vibes but guesses Donald Glover. Ken Jeong thinks Mushroom could be Usher, while Jenny McCarthy goes with Frank Ocean.

The Jellyfish takes the stage next. She reveals that she “reigned supreme over an entire underwater kingdom.” A tiara takes center stage in the clue package, as well as “Glowjella,” which is a hint that the Jellyfish may be a Coachella star. The Jellyfish also hints that she has a lot of followers. She sings Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” The guesses for the Jellyfish are all over the place and include Gabby Douglas, Chloe Grace Moretz, Awkwafina, and Sofia Richie.

Broccoli’s big debut is next. Right away, he drops clues that he’s big on TikTok with “BrikBrok” and talking about dance challenges. He says that he’s “so humbled to work with the biggest artists” and “performing is my passion.” Broccoli performs “The House is Rockin'” by Stevie Ray Vaughn. While it would seem like Broccoli is someone really young, he’s actually a lot older! Nicole guesses Bill Murray, while Jenny goes with Howie Mandel. Robin goes out on a limb and guesses Steve Guttenberg.

The final performance of the night is the Lips. She makes a grand entrance and rolling in on a glamorous couch. She’s got legs for days! Lips rolls in on skates in her clue package. She says she always speaks her “truth.” Her clue package also features the “West Wing Snack Bar.” A White House hint, perhaps? She’s been “shocking” people for declares. The masked singer belts out “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey. While the panelists try to decipher the clues, Lips flirts with Nick Cannon! Robin guesses Sandra Bernhard, while Jenny and Nicole are convinced Wendy Williams is Lips. Ken throws out Allison Janney’s name.

The votes are in and Lips is going home. The first impression guesses are Mariah Carey, Sandra Bernhard, and Wendy Williams. With help from Nick, Lips is revealed as WENDY WILLIAMS!