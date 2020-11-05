Aeko Brown, 11 Mos, Interrupts Mom Ammika Harris’ Bikini Shoot & She Embraces It: See Pics

Chris Brown’s son Aeko is just too cute! His mama Ammika Harris was trying to do a swimsuit shoot and the toddler kept wandering into her frame. But it was perfectly fine with the adoring mother.

Working as a model is one of Ammika Harris‘ jobs, but her best role in life is that of mom to 11-month-old son Aeko Catori Brown. The stunner was trying to do a self-timed photo shoot for @prettylittlething wearing one of the brand’s brightly patterned bikini tops, but she had to keep trying to get the perfect picture due to Aeko toddling in and out of the photo’s frame. The 26-year-old shared the series of events in Instagram photos on Nov. 5 that are melting her fans’ hearts, as she noted she’s a “Mother before everything else,” when it comes to her son with singer Chris Brown, 31.

Ammika in the first photo could be seen initially posing on a sofa bench in her villa’s roofed outdoor patio in Tulum, Mexico. Sunshine lit up the picture, with a row of bright green palm trees behind her. Ammika wore a colorful long bikini top with a tie around the neck and large metal ring in the center of her chest. It looked perfect for the beach, or even as a top for going out in along with a cute skirt or jeans. She paired it with black leggings and a few necklaces while tagging @prettylittlething.

She then tried a new pose with dark sunglasses on, and Aeko could be seen walking just behind her with just his grey sweat pants and t-shirt visible. Ammika then got in a different pose showing off the top and her toned abs that was IG ad quality, before she had to hit pause on her photo session. Aeko could be seen trying to peer over the wall behind them and she turned around to gently hold on to him while keeping her little boy safe.

By the last photo, Aeko was standing next to is mama on the sofa bench while putting his little arm around her neck. Ammika sweetly moved in to kiss her son on the cheek and was more than happy to call time out on modeling to give her little one some love. “Mother before everything else” she noted in the caption, and fans loved the entire set of photos.

User @lementbright30 commented, “Chris brown is indeed a lucky man to have u,” while @breeze812 noted, “So pretty and such a good mommy.” Others were there for Aeko, with @annettefortney gushing, “He’s so stinkin handsome” and @manifest.me claiming, “He literally steals the photos.” Fan @humming_bird pointed out, “Fella is really growing you ready for him to get in to everything?!? Lol!! And you are radiant as always.” Ammika seems to be ready, as she shared an IG stories video on Oct. 30 showing Aeko toddling all across the seaside deck of their villa, which you can watch above. So he’s on the move and ready to get into everything…including his mama’s modeling photos!