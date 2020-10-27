See Pic
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 11 Mos., Looks Like His Twin As He Clings To Mom Ammika Harris In Cute New Pic

Ammika Harris, Chris Brown
Backgrid
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - American rapper Chris Brown seen out and about in London for the first time since his assault charge in 2009. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: OVOWAZZA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement.Pictured: Chris BrownBACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Aeko Brown looked just like his dad Chris Brown when he gave a cheeky look to the camera while happily posing for a new photo with his proud mom Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown, 31, definitely has mini-me in his 11-month-old son Aeko! The singer’s features were definitely apparent in an Instagram photo Ammika Harris shared on Oct. 27. In the cute snapshot, the doting mom is holding her and the singer’s baby boy, who was giving a serious yet cheeky look to the camera, while outside in front of a palm tree.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

She’s wearing a purple-gray sleeveless crop top and has her hair down while the precious tot shows off a black T-shirt with white graphics on it and camouflage bottoms. The brunette beauty captioned the pic with one red heart emoji and it didn’t take long for the positive comments to start rolling in. “So cute!” many followers wrote while another called the bundle of joy “beautiful.”

Ammika’s latest photo with Aeko comes after both she and Chris have been sharing numerous posts with the adorable boy ever since the doting dad reunited with them a few weeks ago. Since the mother and son have been living in Germany and Chris has been living in the states, the coronavirus temporarily stopped them from visiting each other for a few months but now they’re taking full advantage of their in-person time together! They’ve even been on a fun tropical vacation that has them enjoying many outdoor activities.

Ammika Harris, Chris Brown
Ammika Harris and baby Aeko reunited with Chris Brown in early Oct. after being apart for months. (Backgrid)

Days before their vacation, Chris was spotted spending time with Ammika and Aeko in London. The young parents and their baby were walking outside during a night out and made sure to bundle up to stay warm. Chris also wore a face mask to protect himself and those around him from the coronavirus.

A source recently told us that Chris is thoroughly enjoying his in-person time with his youngest child. “Chris is obviously thrilled to be reunited with Aeko after all this time,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Chris loves Aeko with all his heart and he’s been keeping updated on every aspect of his life along the way while they’ve been apart with videos, photos, and by FaceTiming with Ammika. But to be reunited in person and to be able to hold Aeko, play with him, hug him and kiss him means even more.”