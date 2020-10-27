Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 11 Mos., Looks Like His Twin As He Clings To Mom Ammika Harris In Cute New Pic

Aeko Brown looked just like his dad Chris Brown when he gave a cheeky look to the camera while happily posing for a new photo with his proud mom Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown, 31, definitely has mini-me in his 11-month-old son Aeko! The singer’s features were definitely apparent in an Instagram photo Ammika Harris shared on Oct. 27. In the cute snapshot, the doting mom is holding her and the singer’s baby boy, who was giving a serious yet cheeky look to the camera, while outside in front of a palm tree.

She’s wearing a purple-gray sleeveless crop top and has her hair down while the precious tot shows off a black T-shirt with white graphics on it and camouflage bottoms. The brunette beauty captioned the pic with one red heart emoji and it didn’t take long for the positive comments to start rolling in. “So cute!” many followers wrote while another called the bundle of joy “beautiful.”

Ammika’s latest photo with Aeko comes after both she and Chris have been sharing numerous posts with the adorable boy ever since the doting dad reunited with them a few weeks ago. Since the mother and son have been living in Germany and Chris has been living in the states, the coronavirus temporarily stopped them from visiting each other for a few months but now they’re taking full advantage of their in-person time together! They’ve even been on a fun tropical vacation that has them enjoying many outdoor activities.

Days before their vacation, Chris was spotted spending time with Ammika and Aeko in London. The young parents and their baby were walking outside during a night out and made sure to bundle up to stay warm. Chris also wore a face mask to protect himself and those around him from the coronavirus.

A source recently told us that Chris is thoroughly enjoying his in-person time with his youngest child. “Chris is obviously thrilled to be reunited with Aeko after all this time,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Chris loves Aeko with all his heart and he’s been keeping updated on every aspect of his life along the way while they’ve been apart with videos, photos, and by FaceTiming with Ammika. But to be reunited in person and to be able to hold Aeko, play with him, hug him and kiss him means even more.”