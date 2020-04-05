Ammika Harris Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In A Tiny Bikini 5 Mos After Giving Birth

Ammika Harris took to Instagram to make a joke about wearing a bikini during quarantine while also sharing a pic of herself looking amazing just five months after giving birth to her and Chris Brown’s son, Aeko.

Ammika Harris, 26, is one fit mama! The mother of new baby boy Aeko, who she shares with Chris Brown, 30, posted a stunning pic of herself showing off her tremendous post-baby body in a bikini on Instagram on Apr. 4, just five months after giving birth, and it was truly eye-catching. In the photo, the brunette beauty can be seen with her hair up in a high messy bun and posing in a dark purple strapless bikini top and dark blue bikini bottom. She added a second pic to the post that gave her followers a bit of cheeky advice. “HOW TO STOP EATING DURING QUARANTINE, WEAR YOUR SWIMSUIT INSTEAD OF YOUR PAJAMAS, YOU’RE WELCOME!” it read. “Yeah I wasnt playin…,” Ammika captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on Ammika’s bikini bod after she posted it for all to see and many of them seemed very impressed. “you don’t look like you had a kid just a few months ago🔥🔥,” one wrote while another called her “so beautiful.” Others thanked her for the advice and admitted to gaining weight since being in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ammika’s latest post isn’t the first time she’s shared some moments from her life in quarantine. She’s also been sharing adorable snapshots and videos of little Aeko, including one where he was wiggling and moving around while laying in bed with her, and another where she was cuddling with him and expressing gratitude. Chris has also been posting photos of his mini-me, proving that spending time with the bundle of joy is the best part of being at home.

We hope to see more pics and videos of Ammika, Chris, and little Aeko in the next days and weeks. It’s nice to see them enjoying family time in the midst of the hard times.