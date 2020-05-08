Like mother, like son! Ammika Harris shared the sweetest video of herself and baby Aeko, while quarantined together in Germany.

Ammika Harris is one proud mom! The 26-year-old model posted an Instagram selfie on May 8 with her baby son Aeko, whom she shares with Chris Brown. The mother-son duo are quarantined together in Germany, and shared a massive dose of cuteness with her 890,000 followers. “Meet my amazing best friend,” Ammika captioned the carousel post. The first shot showed the brunette beauty hugging her five-month-old mini-me, as he smiled sweetly at the camera. The next clip was shot in black and white, and showed the adorable tot playing with his mom’s hair. So sweet!

The third and final shot showed Ammika in a royal blue tank top which she paired with gold necklaces, as she snuggled up to Aeko, who looked just like his dad in a white top featuring a cute tiger print. “AWWW HES SO PRECIOUSSS,” one fan commented, while hundreds of others dropped heart eye emojis in the comments section. It comes just days after Ammika made Chris’ 31st birthday extra special by sharing several Instagram photos of Aeko playing with a Polaroid pic of his daddy.

In the first two pics, the infant was seen in a bright orange Gucci onesie laying in his crib. The third pic was in dramatic black and white and featured Aeko sitting up. He had a massive smile on his precious face while holding on to the photo of his papa. The pic was so special that Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins shared it on her Instagram with the caption, “OMG!!! IM IN TEARS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY FROM AEKO!!!” It had to have meant the world to see her grandson looking so happy while holding a photo of her own son.

Ammika captioned the pics of Aeko, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” and included a snap of a smiling Chris, as well as a photo Ammika going in for a kiss with the singer. Chris commented, “LOVE YALL” and also included a comment featuring a red heart emoji. But some fans were confused and were wondering if Ammika was calling Chris “daddy.” User onanmebaby wrote, “Daddy? Girl gone!” but Ammika was quick to correct her that it was AEKO who was calling Chris that. “@onanmebaby well that HIS DAD, so yes DADDY! Tf,” Ammika clapped back.