Ammika Harris Rocks A Crop Top In New Selfie Amid Rumors She’s Pregnant With Chris Brown’s Baby

Ammika Harris is back to posting photos in belly-baring tops. Commence the head scratching — fans were convinced the model was pregnant with Chris Brown’s baby after hiding her stomach in previous posts!

Ammika Harris, 26, has nothing to hide. While flashing a peace sign in a mirror selfie, the model showed off her midsection in a black cropped top, as seen in her Instagram post on Oct. 9! Her belly was noticeably flat, despite two separate reports that claimed the UCLA graduate was giving birth to Chris Brown’s second child, an alleged baby boy. “So ready to say bye to this flu,” Ammika captioned the post, which yet again threw fans for a loop in the ongoing debate of whether or not Ammika is actually pregnant with Breezy’s baby.

“I swear she preggo but 🤷🏽‍♀️,” one fan commented under Wednesday’s post, echoing the confusion under Ammika’s last Instagram post on Oct. 7. After laying low on posting photos in midriff-bearing tops, Ammika surprised her followers with a picture of her wearing just a lacy bralette over her pants! “Isn’t she pregnant lol?” a fan had commented, while other followers were convinced that Ammika has been supposedly uploading #TBTs from her camera roll. “A lot of throwbacks lately 🧐 lol cute though 😍,” one such fan wrote under Monday’s post.

On the contrary, Ammika hid her stomach from the camera in two separate photos she posted to Instagram on Oct. 2 and Sept. 4. To be fair, the first aforementioned picture was a gym selfie — she could’ve just been showing off her toned glutes in the mirror — and Ammika even clapped back at a nosy fan in the other post! “When you got [to] hide the baby bump ❣,” the fan had commented under the picture of Ammika flashing the logo of her PrettyLittleThing hoodie, tummy turned towards the wall. The model shushed the baby speculation. “When its [sic] all about the hoodie 😘,” she simply responded.

Ammika and Chris’ current relationship remains unclear. Breezy gushed that his “thirst” was “so real” for Ammika, whom he once referred to as “BM” (baby mama?), under her sexy Instagram photo on Sept. 24. However, he shared an eyebrow-raising kiss with his dancer during a concert in Detroit on Sept. 30! He even Insta-flirted with his ex, Rihanna, 31, in reaction to her lingerie photo on Sept. 19. Ammika and Chris have yet to deny or confirm the pregnancy reports, the first of which surfaced in June 2019.