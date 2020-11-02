Christina Aguilera Morphs Into A Sexy Devil With Latex Costume For Halloween – See Pics

Christina Aguilera takes Halloween very seriously, so she went all-out with her sexy gothic look as she dressed up as a devil for one of her looks this year.

Christina Aguilera wore three super sexy costumes for Halloween 2020, but fans couldn’t get enough of her sexy devil look. The singer looked absolutely incredible in a skintight, latex Vex Clothing dress, which hugged every inch of her body. The dress was held together by a zipper in the back, and was paired with matching gloves.

To complete the look, Xtina rocked pointy-toed heels, along with black devil ears. Her eye makeup was intense, with shadow caked onto the upper portion of her eyelids, as well as an intense, cat-eye eyeliner. Of course, there was dark black lipstick on her lips to complete the vampy look. She posed for one photo from the side, and one from behind, on her Instagram.

This wasn’t Christina’s only look of 2020, though! Her second costume was a sexy genie. For this ensemble, she wore another latex, Vex Clothing outfit — a jumpsuit — which featured long sleeves that led into gloved hands. She had jewels around her eyes, as well as a pop of red lipstick to match her outfit. Of course, she also held a genie’s lamp over her head as a prop to complete her sexy costume.

Finally, there was her alien costume, which was complete with another tight leather dress in black and silver. This time, her hair was totally slicked back, and her eyes were hidden behind tons of dark makeup around them. Once again, black lipstick was added to the dark, haunting look. Christina held up a fake gun to fight off any invaders, as well.

Christina has admitted on social media that she loves Halloween, and is often watching spooky Halloween-themed movies in her house. Even though the singer has two kids — Max, 12, and Summer, 6 — the holiday is clearly just as fun for her as it is for them. She gets a definite A-plus for her costumes this year!