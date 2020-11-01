Ciara & Russell Wilson Recreate Janet Jackson & Busta Rhymes’ Video For ‘What’s It Gonna Be?!’

We had to do a double take on this one! Ciara and Russell Wilson were a dead ringer for Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes in the iconic 1998 video.

Ciara, 35, & Russell Wilson, 31, just owned Halloween! The couple slayed as they revealed their final costumes, going as Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes from the 1998 video “What’s It Gonna Be?!” Ciara perfectly recreated the futuristic latex look from the original video, right down to the black lipstick and dramatic false eye lashes. “Me on you. You on me. What’s it’s gonna be?” Ciara captioned the Oct. 31 post, quoting lyrics from the tune which was on Busta’s album Extinction Level Event – The Final World Front.

The couple recreated a short bit of the video that looked nearly identical to the original that’s reminiscent of the movie The Matrix. Russell even sported an all-silver robotic costume just like Busta’s from ’98, adding a hair piece to imitate the rapper’s style. Ciara and Russell stayed safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, shooting their video in their spacious walk-in closet. “Bus a Bus & Janet,” the “Oh” songstress captioned another post in the same costumes. The Goodies singer looked absolutely incredible in the skintight look just three months after giving birth to son Win Harrison.

Other celebs couldn’t get enough of the incredible recreation, including Halle Berry! “Ok but this is the ONE,” and “Obsessed,” Halle declared adding three fire emojis. “This is it!!!!!” BFF Lala Anthony gushed, while Vanessa Bryant wrote, “So good! @ciara @dangerusswilson.” Gabrielle Union was also loving it, hilariously posting, “We need this every week!” Janet herself even showed some love on the post, sweetly adding a kissy face emoji — talk about a seal of approval!

Ciara has seriously been owning Halloween 2020 with back-to-back costumes which have also included Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion! Cici recreated Cardi’s iconic Invasion Of Privacy cover right down to the checkered blazer and yellow hair, hilariously including her son Future, 6, as Cardi’s husband Offset. The mother-son duo brought the laughs as they even rapped along to the tune “Drip” feat. Migos!

“I love this this toooo hard C,” Offset laughed in the comments. “CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise,” Ciara captioned the post, which included an image of her nails that read “VOTE” and a message of support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Khloe Kardashian was also floored by the incredible costume, writing, “Omg I am screaming!!!”

Ciara killed it yet again when she posted a third costume, going as Cardi’s “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion! She slayed in her own version of Meg’s cover art for “Girls In The Hood,” rocking a paisley print halter top and fur hat, just like Meg. “Real hot girl s—,” she declared, proceeding to show off her insane dance moves to Meg’s smash hit “Hot Girl Summer.” The costume was so good we had to do another double take!