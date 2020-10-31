Ciara Morphs Into Megan Thee Stallion After Epic Cardi B Halloween Costume — Pics & Video

Ciara took to Instagram to share some incredible photos and a video clip of herself dressed up like talented rapper Megan Thee Stallion on the cover for her 2020 single for ‘Girls in the Hood’ for Halloween.

Ciara, 35, is at it once again with her epic Halloween costumes of other female artists! The singer shared some new incredible Instagram snapshots and video of herself dressed in pink and looking fierce while posing as Megan Thee Stallion, 25, in a replica of her photo shoot for her 2020 single “Girls in the Hood”. Her memorable costume includes the stylish pink hood, crop top, and bottoms that the rapper wears on the cover photo for the song and her dance moves are on point in the clip she added to the post.

“MEG THEEEE STALLION,” Ciara simply captioned the post before her followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the epic display. “Yassss!!! Ciara, this is why I love you!!! Real recognize Real!!!” one follower wrote. “You just won halloween 2020😍😍😍,” another gushed.

Ciara’s Megan Thee Stallion costume comes less than 24 hours after she wowed her fan while dressed up as Cardi B. The brunette beauty changed her hair to neon yellow to recreate the album cover of Cardi’s 2018 debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy and did a fantastic job. She also used the post to encourage others to vote in the presidential election while showing her support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris with her nail art in one of the pics included in the post.

Ciara’s Halloween tributes to female artists didn’t stop there either. After sharing her Megan Thee Stallion post, she showed off pics and video of herself dressed as Nicki Minaj with the blonde high hairstyle she had during her appearance at the 2011 Grammy Awards along with her leopard print top and leggings. “ONIKA,” she captioned the post, which can be seen below, referring to Nicki’s real first name.

We can’t help but wonder if Ciara will continue her trend of dressing up like female artists before Halloween is over! We’ll be on the lookout to see if she surprises her fans with any more incredible looks!