Ciara Looks Identical To Cardi B In Epic Halloween Costume With Son Future, 6, As Offset — Pic & Video

Ciara totally slayed Halloween by dressing up as Cardi B from her ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album cover! Check out her identical look and the ‘surprise’ she shared with fans in her post that involved her son, Future Jr.!

As the song goes, Ciara totally “came through drippin'” in the best threads for the beginning of Halloween weekend 2020! In a new post she shared to Instagram on October 30, the Friday before Halloween, the singer, 35, showed off her costume as rapper Cardi B! Ciara looked exactly like Cardi when she posed for her Invasion Of Privacy album cover in 2018. Ciara struck the exact same pose as Cardi, sticking out her tongue and fashioning a black and white suit with a bold blonde wig and white framed sunglasses. But that wasn’t all to the post, which you can see here.

After instructing her fans to “Swipe to the right for a Surprise,” Ciara shared a video of herself and her six-year-old son, Future Jr., who was dressed up as Cardi’s husband, Offset! Little Future totally rocked Offset’s signature long locks, sunglasses and an all black look with a gold chain and cross necklace. The mother and son pair rapped along to Cardi’s hit with the Migos frontman “Drip,” and brought so much swag to the clip.

Finally, Ciara had one last surprise in store. The final image in her carousel post featured her glammed-up nails, which had images of former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris designed on top of the lacquer. The word “Vote” was spelled out on four of Ciara’s fingers on her other hand. While so many fans were all about the Halloween ensemble, there was one admirer who clearly loved it the most — Cardi B herself!

“I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype,” Cardi captioned her Instagram repost of Ciara and Future Jr.’s epic looks. “I’ve always been a huge fan of [Ciara] and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

Ciara and Future Jr. totally nailed the Cardi B and Offset costume. But they’re not the only famous mother-son pair taking inspiration from other celebrities this Halloween. Already, fans have seen Kim Kardashian and her youngsters dressed as the subjects of Tiger King and more! We cannot wait to see what celebrity parents and their youngsters have in store for fans this weekend!