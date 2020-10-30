See Pics & Video

Ciara Looks Identical To Cardi B In Epic Halloween Costume With Son Future, 6, As Offset — Pic & Video

ciara
AP
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in her red power ranger costume with a scarlett red wig as she is spotted sneaking out of a party in West Hollywood. She among her close friends Stassi Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarreal, & Carter Gregory dressed up in Power Rangers costumes and hit the town. They ended up at an exclusive party in West Hollywood, but Kylie decided to sneak out by herself accompanied by her body guard. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian dresses up as Carole Baskin with her children, and Jonathan Cheban as Tiger King, Los Angeles, CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711379_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashians former BFF, Larsa Pippen and friends dress as 'Tiger King' as they arrived to a private 'Halloween' costume Party at a residence in Beverly Hills, CA. 29 Oct 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711312_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Ciara totally slayed Halloween by dressing up as Cardi B from her ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album cover! Check out her identical look and the ‘surprise’ she shared with fans in her post that involved her son, Future Jr.!

As the song goes, Ciara totally “came through drippin'” in the best threads for the beginning of Halloween weekend 2020! In a new post she shared to Instagram on October 30, the Friday before Halloween, the singer, 35, showed off her costume as rapper Cardi B! Ciara looked exactly like Cardi when she posed for her Invasion Of Privacy album cover in 2018. Ciara struck the exact same pose as Cardi, sticking out her tongue and fashioning a black and white suit with a bold blonde wig and white framed sunglasses. But that wasn’t all to the post, which you can see here.

After instructing her fans to “Swipe to the right for a Surprise,” Ciara shared a video of herself and her six-year-old son, Future Jr., who was dressed up as Cardi’s husband, Offset! Little Future totally rocked Offset’s signature long locks, sunglasses and an all black look with a gold chain and cross necklace. The mother and son pair rapped along to Cardi’s hit with the Migos frontman “Drip,” and brought so much swag to the clip.

Cardi B, Offset
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas [AP].
Finally, Ciara had one last surprise in store. The final image in her carousel post featured her glammed-up nails, which had images of former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris designed on top of the lacquer. The word “Vote” was spelled out on four of Ciara’s fingers on her other hand. While so many fans were all about the Halloween ensemble, there was one admirer who clearly loved it the most — Cardi B herself!

“I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype,” Cardi captioned her Instagram repost of Ciara and Future Jr.’s epic looks. “I’ve always been a huge fan of [Ciara] and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

Ciara, Future Jr.
Ciara and her son, Future Jr., dressed up as Cardi B and Offset for Halloween [AP].
Ciara and Future Jr. totally nailed the Cardi B and Offset costume. But they’re not the only famous mother-son pair taking inspiration from other celebrities this Halloween. Already, fans have seen Kim Kardashian and her youngsters dressed as the subjects of Tiger King and more! We cannot wait to see what celebrity parents and their youngsters have in store for fans this weekend!