Matthew McConaughey Jokes About Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s ‘Sexual Tension’ During Reunion

Matthew McConaughey was live with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt as they acted out a sexy scene via a video table read for ‘Fast Times,’ and joked about their heat.

It was every fan of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt‘s dream come true when the exes got extra flirty at the Sept. 17 Fast Times At Ridgemont High charity table read. Matthew McConaughey was live on zoom call with the pair and other A-list stars as the scene went down. Jen’s character Linda tried to seduce Pitt’s Brad Hamilton from the iconic 1982 film. Jen, 51, made her 56-year-old ex-husband completely turn red and blush through her sultry scene, and now Matthew is spilling if it was that steamy for the rest of the stars present on the video call.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 29, and a fan named Danielle asked about that moment during the table read, wondering, “Could you feel the sexual tension between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt,” as the WWHL viewer clearly did.

Matthew burst out laughing loud and hard. “Could I feel the heat through the screen? It was so palpable, so palpable,” the father of three joked about the extraordinarily frisky scene between the former couple. “Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were?” Aniston’s Linda said to Brad. “I think you’re so sexy, will you come to me?” Jen purred, as Brad’s character self-pleasured himself during the daydream scene.

The Dallas Buyers Club star then told the viewer, “I noticed it after that. That’s what a lot of the topic were, about that…about them. I actually didn’t notice anything through the screen. But it made for a good topic the next day.” Matthew was seen smiling as Morgan Freeman narrated the very R-rated description of Linda taking off her bikini top and describing Pitt’s Brad holding her her bare bosom, as the Moneyball star turned beet red. But apparently the sizzle fans saw wasn’t as obvious to Matthew through the star-studded zoom call.

You can watch Jen and Brad’s steamy scene starting at the 37:17 mark below:

Matthew was part of an A-list talent roster who signed up to do a table read of the classic 1982 coming of age comedy, including Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Dane Cook, Henry Goulding, Shia LaBeouf, and Jeff Spicoli himself, OG Fast Times star Sean Penn. The money raised from the benefit went to Penn’s CORE disaster relief charity, which has been helping feed and provide resources to communities hit hard by the coronavirus.

Even before the reading began, Jen and Brad made fans melt with their adorable greeting to each other. When Brad joined the call, he first said hi to his The Mexican co-star Julia — calling her J.R. — then looked up into the screen and saw Jennifer. “Hi Aniston!” he said with a huge grin and she smiled back, responding “Hi Pitt!” Brad was positively beaming as he asked Jen, “How’re you doing?” and she twirled a strand of her golden hair and told him, “Good honey, how are you doing?” It was so incredible for the former couple’s fans to all of these years later watch them interact. The way Jen said “honey” so sweet yet familiarly friendly was absolute magic.