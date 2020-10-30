How To Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: Stream On Disney+ Now

The long-awaited second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ has arrived. If you want to know how to watch the Disney+ series now, HollywoodLife has all your bases covered.

The wait is finally over. The Mandalorian is back for season 2 on Disney+ starting Oct. 30. Yes, this means that Baby Yoda is back, a.k.a. the Child. The critically-acclaimed Star Wars series captivated audiences when it premiered in 2019, and season 2 is sure to be a hit. In order to watch The Mandalorian season 2, you have to have a Disney+ subscription.

Getting a Disney+ subscription is super simple. You can sign up for Disney+ for just $6.99 a month. However, you can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a bundle price of $12.99 a month.

Once you have a Disney+ subscription, you’ll just log in to the streaming service, and the first episode of The Mandalorian season 2 will be available to watch starting Oct. 30. Unlike Netflix and some Hulu shows, new episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 will roll out on a weekly basis. But season 1 is available to watch right now! Season 2 will consist of 8 episodes.

The first season was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The show won 7 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The show has already been renewed for a third season.

In season 2, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Child will continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Season 2 guest stars will include Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The first season ended on a jaw-dropping note. When Moff Gideon, played by Esposito, cut himself out of his crashed ship, he used a black lightsaber. The weapon is properly called a Darksaber, and it had never been seen in a live-action Star Wars project until The Mandalorian. The Darksaber has been featured in animated Star Wars series. The Darksaber was created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to become a Jedi Knight. The weapon’s significance will likely be explored in the second season.