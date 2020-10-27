Kendall Jenner Shows Off Longer & Lighter Hair Makeover In A Bikini: See Her Look Before & After

Kendall Jenner showed off her lighter and longer hair makeover from a ‘secret’ location, where her sister Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with family.

Kendall Jenner’s new caramel streaks and hair length were perfect for her tropical vacation! The 24-year-old model, who’s known for rarely straying from her naturally dark brunette hair color, showed off her new sunny ‘do in an Instagram post on Oct. 27. The slideshow appeared to be filled with throwback photos and videos from Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday trip abroad, and the first slide featured a video of Kendall sipping on a yellow smoothie with her beachy waves cascading down her face. We’ve been loving the hair makeover, which Kendall debuted on Oct. 1!

Kendall fit right in with the tropical scenery in a multi-color print bikini top and matching string bottoms from Heavy Manners, which retail for a combined total of $200. Kendall’s best accessory, though, was free: a yellow hibiscus flower tucked behind her ear. Kendall rocked another string bikini in a later slide, which was a leopard print, o-ring set. Kendall’s hair was tucked behind her ears in that video, though, making her new highlights more difficult to see.

The rest of the Instagram slideshow gave peaks at Kendall’s getaway: there were glimpses of a gorgeous ocean shoreline on a remote island, and there was also a photo of a movie night set up right on the beach! Although Kendall wrote in her caption that the “location’s a secret,” it’s clear that these photos were from her family’s vacation to celebrate Kim’s 40th birthday.

La La Anthony commented “Best times ever” under Kendall’s vacation post, who was one of Kim’s close friends that joined the trip (however, she’s back in New York City now). Kim also revealed that she rounded up her sisters, other family members and friends for the beach getaway. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who entered the new decade of her life on Oct. 21 — shared photos of Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Tristan Thompson, Corey Gamble, Fai Khadra and even more birthday guests on her Instagram page on Oct. 27!

Kendall was in Kim’s sibling photo as well, in which you could also see Kendall’s lighter hair. Underneath the birthday post, Kim revealed that everyone quarantined and went through “2 weeks of multiple health screens.” Afterwards, Kim surprised her “closest inner circle with a trip to a private island” where they “danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.” Next up is Kendall’s birthday — the runway queen turns 25 years old on Nov. 3!