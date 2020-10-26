It appears that Cole Sprouse may have a new lady in his life after her was photographed embracing model Reina Silva during a day out in Vancouver!

Cole Sprouse seems to be moving on from Lili Reinhart with a gorgeous 22-year-old model. The actor was photographed out in Vancouver with Reina Silva on Oct. 24, and the two were very handsy with one another. At one point, Reina wrapped her arms around Cole underneath his jacket, and he was spotted pulling her into a hug.

The strong showing of PDA between the pair comes just a couple of weeks after Cole shared a picture of Reina on his Instagram page. Reina was the model for one of Cole’s photography shoots, and he posted a stunning image of her to show off his work to fans. It appears that their working relationship may have turned into something more based on these new PDA pics, though!

Earlier this year, Cole split from his Riverdale co-star, Lili, after three years of dating. News of the pair’s split came in mid-May after Skeet Ulrich referred to their relationship in the past tense during a Q&A with fans. Although the young stars kept quiet about the breakup, Cole finally confirmed the timeline of their split with an Instagram tribute to Lili in August.

“LIli and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he explained. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.” Of course, both Cole and Lili are still on Riverdale, which resumed production in early October, so it’s a good thing that they appear to be on good terms post-split!

After the breakup, Cole was briefly linked to Kaia Gerber, as fans noticed they were spending quite a bit of time together. However, in April, the actor made it clear that there was nothing more than a friendship between them. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans, fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote online. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity. Stop being [clown emoji].”