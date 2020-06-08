See Pic
Cole Sprouse & Kaia Gerber Reunite For Black Lives Matter March After He Denies They’re Dating

cole sprouse kaia gerber
More than a month after Cole Sprouse shut down rumors that he was dating Kaia Gerber, the two were photographed protesting for Black Lives Matter together on June 7.

Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber were joined by pals like Madelaine Petsch, Eiza Gonzalez and Margaret Qualley as they protested for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles on June 7. The stars marched together, alongside thousands of others, in the protest. Just days earlier, Cole was arrested at another protest, but that did not stop him from returning to the front lines to demand justice.

Back in April, fans began speculating that Cole and Kaia were an item, despite Cole being in a relationship with Lili Reinhart at the time. He took to Instagram to shut down the baseless rumors. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” he wrote. “Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity. Stop being [clowns].”

Lili also defended Cole from the haters after the hashtag #ColeSprouseIsOverParty began trending on Twitter. “Twitter is such a vile place,” she wrote. “It’s so easy to say s*** behind your f***ing phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationship private. This is why people don’t have social media…because of this bullying.”

Cole and Lili began dating in 2017 after dating on the set of Riverdale, and were notoriously private about their on/off romance. In May, rumors surfaced that Cole and Lili had split (again) after their co-star, Skeet Ulrich, referred to their relationship in the past tense during an Instagram Live. The breakup was confirmed by multiple media outlets just days later.

Although Cole and Lili have not confirmed the breakup news themselves, Cole’s twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, did address the situation during an interview on May 29. He revealed that Cole has been living with another Riverdale co-star, KJ Apa, amidst the coronavirus quarantine. Dylan also confirmed that Cole is “getting healthy” and “relaxing” after his breakup.