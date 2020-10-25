She may not be the musical guest this time, but Adele couldn’t resist singing ‘Hello’ and ‘Rolling In The Deep’ while competing in this ‘Bachelor’ spoof!

Adele, 32, was hilarious in every sketch during her SNL hosting debut — but this one had us in absolute stitches! The star appeared as a contestant on a spoof of ABC’s The Bachelor, and she was playing herself. As in, Adele — the 15-time Grammy winning international superstar — was competing for Bachelor Beck Bennett‘s heart (he’s 5’11 and a half, the moderator said). While it’s unclear how a huge A-List star made it past the audition process, we aren’t complaining.

“Hi, I’m Adele Adkins. I’m 32. I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life — first at 19. And then sort of famously at 21. Then maybe even more famously at 25. I have a really good feeling about being here — I can already tell he might be in love with me,” she said, referencing all of her major albums. Fans were in for a treat, as the star decided to quite literally sing her way through the sketch!

She slayed her hit “Someone Like You” (dedicated to what she’s looking for — which is apparently Beck’s Bachelor), then into the tune “When We Were Young.” Adele confessed she was “getting the feeling I might be coming on a little strong” to the cameras in a confessional, but that didn’t stop her from busting out her iconic tune “Hello” when Beck asked her to tell him about herself. She sounded absolutely amazing as she showed off her incredible vocal range — but it turns out her fellow contestants weren’t loving it as much.

Adele on The Bachelor is the crossover we didn’t know we needed #SNL pic.twitter.com/ohN1hnWbsk — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) October 25, 2020

It was a surprise to see the “Skyfall” singer on the SNL schedule as host, marking her first appearance not as the musical guest (H.E.R., 23, was slotted in this week). The star has previously performed on the show in 2008 — which is largely credited for boosting her profile in North America — and again in 2015, fresh off her monster hit “Hello.” Adele fans have been on the edge of their seats for a follow-up to her career-defining 25, which she’s addressed on social media.

Some of her Instagram followers thought she was teasing new music with a throwback photo from the 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival, but it turns out she was simply feeling nostalgic! “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” a fan begged on her June 27 post. Adele replied, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. Wear a mask and be patient,” she replied, along with a heart emoji. Prior to the pandemic, she was caught on video at a wedding revealing that she had originally planned to release music in Sept. 2020.

“She has been working on music and she’d like to release the album in September,” a source previously revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in May. At the time, things were fairly up in the air with the on-going pandemic, clearly changing Adele’s plans. “It may get pushed back with everything going on with the pandemic,” the insider also added, noting that her split from ex Simon Konecki, 46, would likely be addressed in new songs.

“Adele’s fans are used to her singing these heavy love ballads about her past relationships. That’s part of who she is and it’s what she’s known for so of course she’ll address her marriage on her next album,” the source explained. “However, she would never disrespect or speak badly about Simon in a million years. Adele would never do something like that out of respect for Simon as the father of her son.”