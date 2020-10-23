New parents, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, were photographed on another low-key walk with their newborn daughter, Willa, on Oct. 22.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have kept a low profile since the birth of their daughter, Willa, in July, but they took another stroll around their neighborhood with the newborn on Oct. 22. The proud parents kept it casual for the outing, with Sophie wearing comfortable shorts and an oversized shirt, and Joe in Adidas pants and a sweatshirt. Sophie also rocked a bucket hat for a more incognito look as she spent some quality time with her little family.

Of course, both stars also followed coronavirus protocols by wearing protective face masks for the outing. Sophie was in charge of pushing the stroller, with little Willa inside. However, she made sure to keep the baby protected from the flashing paparazzi cameras, and covered up the stroller with a blanket.

Willa was born back in July, but Joe and Sophie have been carefully keeping her out of the public eye. The stars have yet to share a photo of their precious baby girl, and have not opened up about life as parents. Instead, they’re embracing this time privately. Considering the country was in quarantine for most of Sophie’s pregnancy, it’s been the perfect time for this new family to bond away from the spotlight!

In recent weeks, the lovebirds have made a return to social media, though. Sophie has been far less active than Joe on Instagram, but she did pop up during the Oct. 22 presidential debate to throw some shade at Donald Trump. “He called Europe a ‘country’,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a funny, close-up photo of her face. Her reaction had fans cracking up online.

Sophie also went viral earlier this month when Joe posted a video of her imitating Kylie Jenner from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Sophie mouthed the words to Kylie’s now-famous “I’m gonna get waaaaasted” song, and started a trend of others doing the same. If we’re not going to get pictures of baby Willa, this is the kind of content we need!