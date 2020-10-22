‘Rhythm + Flow’s Flawless Real Talk Thinks Son, 1, ‘Has It In Him’ To Be The Next Big Rapper

Flawless Real Talk may have some competition on his hand. While discussing his new partnership with LIVIT, the ‘Rhythm + Flow’ star tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that if his son ‘follows in my footsteps,’ he’ll support him ‘100 percent.’

If there’s anything that the Internet loves more than cats, it’s babies, and Flawless Real Talk knows this as truth. Whenever the rapper and Rhythm + Flow finalist shares a picture of his son, Kason King, the pics blow up with likes and adoring comments. So, as the Providence native embarks on a new partnership with the fan-focused live streaming app LIVIT, is Flawless ready for Kason to eclipse him? “As much as I would love my son to have a bigger follower count than me and follow in my footsteps,” Flawless says in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, “I think the most important thing right now — at such a young age — is to allow him to express himself and find what he loves.”

“If that love happens to be music, I will support him, 100-percent – in whatever that he wants to do,” he adds. “I think, as a father, it’s important for me to allow him to be his own person and express himself in his own way creatively. I won’t be mad if he stays behind bars because I know he’s got it in him.”

Fans will have to follow Flawless on LIVIT to see what happens next with the rapper and his adorable son on LIVIT. The rapper has teamed with the app to further connect with his growing fanbase. “What I see is a major positive to these streaming services is the ability to allow us to connect with our fans on a different level,” Flawless Real Talk tells HollywoodLife. “Prior to them existing,” he adds, “the fans were only able to communicate with us through the music. Now they can see a little bit of our personality, a little bit of our day to day life, and they give us certain connectivity that we weren’t able to have before.

“One area where I can say [streaming platforms] can improve is allowing us to reach 100 percent of the fan base that we build and 100 percent of the algorithm,” Flawless tells HollywoodLife while invoking the bane of content creators everywhere: the algorithm. “So many streaming platforms make it hard for fans to keep track of their favorite artists (non-linear timelines, for example), and artists struggle to reach the full number of followers without having to shell out the cast for paid promotion posts. “That’s one of the reasons why I partnered with LIVIT,” says Flawless. “They’re not only going to allow me to build my fan base on LIVIT, but also allow me to reach that fan base as well with every single live stream and every single post.”

What can fans expect when they follow Flawless on LIVIT? “First and foremost, a Flawless concert series. It’s going to be the only platform there were live streaming our concerts and delivering fans that one-of-a-kind experience where they can interact with me during the live concert.”

“We’re also going to be doing talent shows,” says the rapper. “We’re gonna be making music with the followers. We’re gonna be giving them a behind-the-scenes in-depth look at video shoots, our day-to-day life, the way that we run our operation. We’re gonna have a meet and greets. Talking to the fans, bringing them in via video, connecting with them on a level that they’ve never been able to connect with artists before.”

Fans were able to connect with Flawless Real Talk when he appeared on the Netflix music competition. While Flawless wasn’t able to take home the $250,000 grand prize (that honor went to D Smoke), he was able to impress judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. The Providence, Rhode Island-native, was also able to introduce his sound to the world. “Providence is special,” he tells HollywoodLife. “It’s filled with creatives all over the city, bred with that underdog mentality. Being a smaller state in the country, we always dream bigger than everybody else of making it out.”

“People have come from all across the country to call this place home,” he continues. What makes ‘Providence Hip-Hop’ stand out is that he casts his eyes towards the Bronx and Brooklyn. “What makes [Providence] special is that we’re so close to New York. So we’re bred with that lyricism that is pure hip-hop culture. My city, that’s why I rep it so hard. I’m proud to be from providence. I’m proud to make it out from where I did.”

Fans can expect Flawless to rep Providence during his LIVIT concert city – and to help those who have yet to make it like he has. LIVIT allows content creators to monetize their streaming. For Flawless, he plans to give back to those in need, including a monthly live-streamed visit to charities, shelters, food banks, hospitals, and more. “LIVIT, obviously, is not the only live stream platform out there. But for me, my mission was a bit different. Finding a platform that helped me connect with fans around the world while monetizing and giving back to those in need was really the deciding factor.”

“LIVIT was really the perfect match because they saw my vision,” says the rapper. “I wanted to help people during a pandemic while still being able to connect with my fans and deliver them quality content live. LIVIT saw my vision and decided to match the donations that we’re gonna be given to these charities in need.”

—

Catch Flawless Real Talk in action during his first full concert on the LIVIT app Friday, November 13th at 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST. The LIVIT app is free to download on iOS and Android.