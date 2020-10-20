Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Cuddles Their Sons Lux, 3, & Creed, 2 Mos., In Rare Pic

Chris Lopez shared a new photo to Instagram, featuring the young father cradling his sons with ex Kailyn Lowry — three-year-old Lux and two-month-old Creed. See the pic and more!

Chris Lopez gave fans a look at his softer side when he cuddled-up with his youngsters, Lux, 3, and Creed, 2 months. In the photo, which the young father, 26, posted to Instagram on October 17, Chris lounged in bed with each arm wrapped around one of his youngsters, whom he shares with ex Kailyn Lowry, 28. Lux looked just like his dad, while little baby Creed showed just how big he had gotten, as he turns three months in roughly 10 days!

One day later, Chris shared two more photos along with a video of himself and his son Lux. “Where’s your beard at?” Chris asked his three-year-old. Lux pointed to his chin and then just under his nose, to signify where his mustache would be. The images that followed the cute clip featured Chris with Lux, and a photo of Creed staring at the camera. “I’m blessed,” Chris captioned the carousel post.

It’s a rare series of photos and video for the father to share. Chris, who boasts, nearly 81K followers on his social media account has only posted 13 photos since March. But he has still been busy on the app. Chris seemingly ‘liked’ a post made by Kailyn’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, on August 30. In the pic, Briana, made a kissing face at the camera, with the caption “Pls forgive me lord for I have sinned.”

Fans of Kailyn were none too pleased with the ‘like,’ taking to the comment section to air their frustrations. “Kail really about to go crazy,” one Instagram user commented on the post. The drama went to a new level when Briana left a since-deleted comment on one of Kailyn’s tweets. “YA BABYDADDDYYYY WANNA LOVE ME,” Briana’s message read, seemingly referencing Chris’s ‘like.’ Regardless of the drama between Kailyn and Briana, the former’s relationship with Chris hasn’t been in a good place for quite some time.

“We don’t communicate at all,” Kailyn revealed during her appearance on iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show. “I don’t remember the last time I heard from him. So he hasn’t seen Creed since he was born, maybe a couple days after. He saw him when he was born and he saw him shortly thereafter that week and he hasn’t seen him since.”

Kailyn shares her youngest sons, Lux and Creed, with Chris. The former couple welcomed Creed on July 30. The Teen Mom 2 also has two more sons. Kailyn shares Lincoln Marshall, 6, with ex Javi Marroquin and her eldest, 10-year-old Isacc Elliot Rivera, from her relationship with Jonathan Rivera.