‘DWTS’ Recap: One Couple Is Eliminated After Bruno Tonioli Breaks A Tie Between The Judges

The competition is heating up on ‘DWTS.’ Four couples ended up at the top of the leaderboard, while others stumbled. When the judges are torn over two couples, Bruno Tonioli has to make the final call.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart hit the ballroom first during the Oct. 19 episode of Dancing With the Stars. They’re coming off getting two 10s last week. They dance the salsa to “On The Floor” by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. Derek Hough notices a “few misses” during the performance but says it was a great way to start the show. Carrie Ann Inaba tells Johnny that this “wasn’t your best dance.” She didn’t see the “confidence” in this performance. Johnny and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 22 out of 30.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson slay with their jazz routine to “Good Vibrations” to Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch. Nev and Jenna have a blast with this performance. Bruno Tonioli calls the performance “deliciously bonkers.” Carrie says it was “amazing.” Derek agrees with Carrie Ann and notes that Nev and Jenna were “so clean.” Nev and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 26 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy wow with their rumba to “Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart. It’s by far Monica’s best dance. Carrie Ann raves that Monica was “amazing in the ballroom” and “so refined, so sensual.” Derek notes that Monica’s “balance is incredible.” Bruno also points out that Monica and Val had the perfect “balance of sensuality and romance.” Monica and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Next, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance the cha-cha to “Say So” by Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj. Skai, in a bright blonde and pink wig, messes up during the performance, but she recovers well. Derek tells Skai that mistakes “happen to the best of us” and commends her for continuing on. Carrie Ann admits that while Skai “really lost it” at one point, she came back “stronger than ever.” Skai reveals that her feet slipped and that caused her to mess up. Skai and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd take on the cha-cha to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. Bruno notes that Vernon has the “right feel for the dance,” but he had some mistakes. Carrie Ann says there were “a lot of mistakes,” but she loves Vernon’s “ease” with himself. Vernon and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach stun with their Viennese Waltz to “Humble & Kind” by Nelly’s pal Tim McGraw. Carrie Ann is nearly speechless. She calls the performance “beautiful” and “elegant.” Bruno compares Nelly to a swan. He loves the transformation Nelly’s made. Nelly and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Derek returns to the DWTS ballroom as a dancer for the first time in years with a special Paso Doble to “Uccen” by Taalbi Brothers. He’s joined by his longtime love Hayley Erbert. They take passion to a whole new level with this electrifying dance.

Jeannie Mai is dedicating her latest dance to her family. She reveals her mother escaped from Vietnam at 16. When her mother’s family left Vietnam by boat, Jeannie’s Uncle Jessie saved their family when their boat began to sink. The U.S. Navy eventually discovered the boat and helped them to safety. As the music starts, Jeannie is already tearing up. Jeannie and Brandon Armstrong dance a passionate rumba to “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree. Derek points out that the performance was “really, really good” and so “sensual.” Bruno raves that Jeannie brought “so much passion.” He’s all about it. Carrie tells Jeannie that she is “stunning” on the dance floor. She wants Jeannie to work on her transitions, but it was overall a very “sexy” dance. Jeannie and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 25 out of 30.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke take on a samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. This dance is tailor-made for AJ. He kills it. Bruno tells AJ that he always delivers in the ballroom. Carrie Ann says this was a breakthrough for AJ. This performance is what she’s been waiting for all season long. AJ and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko perform a powerful contemporary to “Stars” by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals dedicated to her late parents. She starts tearing up right at the beginning of the performance. Carrie Ann says it was evident that Chrishell poured her “heart and soul” into the dance. She still tells Chrishell to point her toes, as does Derek. Chrishell and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev tackle the samba to Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.” Derek raves that the performance was “fantastic.” Bruno follows Derek and calls Katilyn and Artem’s performance a “first-class samba.” While Carrie admits the samba was “well-executed,” she says she wasn’t “super impressed.” She wants to see Kaitlyn give more. Kaitlyn and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

The final performance of the night comes from Justina Machado and Sasha Farber. They dance a gorgeous Viennese Waltz to Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman.” Bruno calls the performance “smooth as silk” and says Justina is “radiant.” Carrie Ann tells Justina that she loves the joy Justina brings every since dance. Derek calls Justina “reliable” and “consistent.” He thinks her performance was “wonderful.” Justina and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Vernon and Peta are in the bottom two, along with Johnny and Britt. It’s down to the judges. Derek goes first. He chooses to save Johnny and Britt. Carrie Ann decides to save Vernon and Peta. Now it’s Bruno’s call. He saves Johnny and Britt. That means Vernon and Peta have been eliminated.