‘DWTS’ Recap: [Spoiler] Goes Home In The Most Shocking Elimination Of The Season So Far

The Oct. 12 episode of ‘DWTS’ ended with two solid couples in the bottom two that had never been there before. In the end, the judges had to send home a fan-favorite couple in one of the most jaw-dropping eliminations we’ve ever seen.

There are 12 couples left on Dancing With the Stars, and the competition is heating up big time. The judges are getting tougher on the pairs, and the dancers are getting more creative. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber are up first and dance jazz to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. They start off ’80s night right with an electric performance. She ends the performance by getting soaking wet just like in Flashdance! Derek Hough calls her a “maniac” in the “best possible way.” Bruno Tonioli calls the performance so “deliciously ’80s” and raves over Sasha’s neckline. Carrie Ann Inaba raves that Justina was “incredible” and loves how Justina and Sasha are so in sync. But she does remember one mistake. Justina and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess hit the ballroom with a tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule The World” by Tears for Fears. Bruno says the performance “started very well” but went wrong. He notes that Jesse lost his steps and timing. Carrie Ann does think Jesse seemed “much more confident” with this dance but feels like Jesse is “still slightly disconnected” from Sharna. Jesse and Sharna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 19 out of 30.

Next, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko dance the cha-cha to “You Got it (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block. The performance is fun, but it’s a little light on content. Carrie Ann notices that but says the performance was still “entertaining.” Derek notes that he still wants to see Chrishell “close her feet” and work on her arm placement. Bruno gets up out of his chair and says only Chrishell and Gleb could turn the cha-cha into Dirty Dancing. Before they get their scores, New Kids on the Block sends superfan Chrishell a sweet message! Chrishell and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 19 out of 30.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong take on jazz to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.” Jeannie has such a blast every time she performs. She is so fun to watch. Derek raves over her confidence and says the routine was “simple but clean.” Carrie Ann calls Jeannie “incredible” and says it was an “amazing performance.” She declares that Jeannie is the “most exciting performer” to watch. Jeannie and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy are back after last week’s technical error that left them in the bottom two. Monica and Val return with a fierce tango to “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell. Bruno tells Monica that she was “so on it” this week and “some of the lines were brilliant.” Carrie Ann says the performance was “incredible,” and Derek believes being in the bottom two was the best thing to happen to Monica. He also notes that this was the first tango he’s seen on the show this season that’s traveled across the floor. Monica and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 26 out of 30.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke take on the waltz to Journey’s “Open Arms.” It’s a gorgeous routine. Carrie Ann says the performance was good, but AJ’s frame crumbled a few times. Derek loves this style of dance for AJ and tells the BSB member that he has “great control” over his feet. Bruno tells AJ that he had a “wonderful sweeping drive” throughout the performance. AJ and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Both Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten weren’t even alive during the ’80s, so they throw it way back with their jazz routine to “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News. Derek can see Skai had so much fun with that routine but tells her to watch her face sometimes because she can look a little scared. Bruno tells the pair to “be careful with the dismounts with the lifts” but otherwise “well done.” Carrie Ann says she has “moments of greatness” but advises her to expand her movement because she’s so petite. Skai and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd take on the tango to “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. It’s intense to the max. Bruno admits that it started “so well,” things went wrong. He notes some footwork issues. Despite the mistakes, Carrie Ann still appreciated the “quality of movement” from Vernon. Derek thinks that Vernon actually thrives in the softer dancers. He wants to see “more attack” from Vernon in the future. Vernon and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been at the top of the leaderboard almost every week, and she’s ready to show a different side of herself this week with Artem Chigvintsev. They tackle the tango to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany. Their performance is such a blast from start to finish. Carrie Ann tells Kaitlyn that when she is in frame she is “far superior” to everyone else. Derek raves over Kaitlyn and Artem’s “beautiful tango” and calls out the “fantastic” sharpness. Kaitlyn and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance the samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge. It’s totally Nelly. Derek calls this performance Nelly’s “best dance ever.” Bruno notes that it was a “proper samba.” Carrie Ann gushes the performance made her so happy. Nelly and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart dance the first contemporary of the season to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Taylor. Their performance is truly breathtaking. Derek calls the performance “perfect.” Carrie Ann commends Britt for her “amazing choreography” and raves over Johnny’s “incredible” delivery. Johnny and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 29 out of 30.

The final performance of the night is Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson’s quickstep to “Take on Me” by a-ha. The performance is the perfect way to end the night. Carrie Ann notes that Nev is one of the “most consistent dancers” but says it “felt awkward” to her. Derek disagrees with Carrie Ann. He absolutely “loved” the performance. Bruno agrees with Derek and calls it the “most exuberant quickstep ever.” Nev and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 26 out of 30.

The first couple that’s safe is Monica and Val. The bottom two couples end up being Jesse and Sharna, along with Vernon and Peta. The judges have to decide who to save. Bruno decides to save Vernon and Peta. Carrie Ann saves Vernon and Peta, which means Jesse and Sharna have been eliminated.