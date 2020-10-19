Watch
Hollywood Life

Chadwick Boseman Wows In First Trailer Of His Final Role In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ — Watch

Celebs at the "21 Bridges" premiere in New York. 20 Nov 2019 Pictured: Chadwick Boseman, Simone Ledward. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA552809_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chadwick Boseman Makes a Rare Public Appearance with Girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward before Appearing on the Tonight Show. Pictured: Chadwick Boseman,Taylor Simone Ledward Ref: SPL5130313 191119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chadwick Boseman seen taking his dog for a walk near his LA home and still looking almost unrecognizable. Chadwick wore a baggy hoody and baggy joggers, accentuating is very slim look recently. Pictured: Chadwick Boseman BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Chadwick Boseman will grace the silver screen one last time alongside Viola Davis in the Denzel Washington-produced ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ Watch the trailer here!

Two months after his shocking death, Chadwick Boseman‘s commanding talent and screen presence comes to Netflix in the first trailer for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Chadwick Boseman stars alongside Academy Award winner Viola Davis in the adaptation of playwright August Wilson‘s celebrated 1982 work. The play, and its subsequent film adaptation, follows the “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey, as tensions between the fiery singer and her band begin to rise during a recording session in 1927 Chicago.

Of course, all eyes will be on the dearly departed talent Chadwick Boseman, who appears throughout the trailer as Levee, a hungry young trumpet player with new ideas for Ma Rainey and her band. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is Chadwick’s final film role, following his tragic death on August 28. The actor, who was consistently praised throughout his career for his larger-than-life performances in films like 42Marshall, and Black Panther, died at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman as Levee in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [David Lee/Netflix].
Following the young actor’s death, his Ma Rainey cast members and coworkers mourned his loss. “He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career,” a rep for Denzel Washington, who produces the Netflix vehicle, previously shared with HollywoodLife in a statement. “God bless Chadwick Boseman.”

Chadwick’s loss was felt throughout Hollywood and the world roughly two months ago. From his Black Panther co-stars, to tributes from young fans, the actor, who never publicly discussed his private struggle, clearly touched so many lives with his immense talent and the way he used his platform. Although he is dearly missed, audiences will see Chadwick’s ineffable talent one last time on the screen in this latest presentation of the Tony-nominated play.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman as Levee in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [David Lee/Netflix].
The film adaptation is directed by George C. Wolfe, and is produced by Oscar winner Denzel Washington. Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Denzel or Viola are connected to an adaptation August Wilson’s vital work. In 2016, the two actors starred alongside one another in the cinematic iteration of Fences, another play written by August Wilson. The film went on to earn four Oscar nominations, earning Viola Davis her first Oscar for acting — winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2017 ceremony.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom hits Netflix December 18.