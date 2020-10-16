Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hope To Visit U.K. ‘Soon’: Eager For Archie To See Royal Family

It’s been over six months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last set foot on English soil. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Harry’s ‘very eager’ to get back to the U.K. because he ‘misses his family.’

If only Prince Harry and Meghan Markle knew that their March trip to London would be the last time they’d see England for a while. The COVID-19 pandemic was already ramping up, forcing them to leave baby Archie behind. Since then, the couple has quarantined in his Los Angeles home, and an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are pining for England. “Meghan and Harry have both said they would love to go back to the U.K. and it’s very true,” the source says,” they’ve been wanting to go back for a visit but they’re in the same boat as everyone else with the concerns about traveling.”

“They are hoping to be able to go back for part of Meghan’s trial,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, referencing Meghan and Harry’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of The Mail on Sunday and The Daily Mail over an alleged invasion of privacy. Meghan would love to return to England and “testify in person,” per the source, “but, it’s all going to depend on the state of things [With COVID-19]. Ideally, she does want to be there in person to give her testimony. And Harry is very eager for Archie to see his family. Harry misses his family and friends and would love a visit so they’re hoping it will work out for them to get back there soon. It’s just a matter of being safe and sensible.”

Harry and Meghan were lucky to get one last London trip in before travel restrictions and infection rates were something they had to worry about. The two were seen at the 4th Annual Endeavor Fund Awards in London on March 5. The couple left Archie behind at their home in Canada because, as Journalist Bryony Gordon (a close friend of the couple) said, they were concerned for the little guy’s health. “There were conversations about cancer care in Rwanda, climate research projects in India, and yes, how to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the globe,” said Gordon, when discussing Archie’s absence.

This London marked their last major “royal” appearance since April 1 marked the day they officially stepped down as senior members of the British royal family. The couple has settled into their post-Royal role and is making a life for themselves in California. We are doing well. [Archie] is so good,” Meghan said in an interview with The Evening Standard. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

Archie will soon have a new BFF. Meghan’s friend, Katharine McPhee, is expecting her first child with David Foster. Meghan was “so happy to celebrate” this good news, an insider tells HollywoodLife. “They’re one of [Meghan and Harry’s] favorite couples. They’re all looking forward to having playdates with their kids one day.