LeBron James Celebrating Big NBA Win With $2 Million Mercedes-Maybach SUV & Family Time

LeBron James treated himself to a lavish whip after he won his 4th NBA championship with the Lakers on Oct. 11! See his new Mercedes-Maybach SUV with silver rims and beige and black interior!

LeBron James won his fourth championship and was crowned Finals MVP for the fourth time on October 11. So, it was only right that he went out and dropped nearly $2 million on a Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV after the big win. — That’s pocket change to the King, who also earned a hefty bonus for winning the Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

“Lebron celebrated his big win with a very big reward for himself, a rare Mercedes-Maybach SUV worth almost 2 million dollars. It’s such a rare vehicle and hard to find because there were only 99 made,” a source close to LeBron told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “It’s been something he’s wanted to add to his car collection, so he’s had his feelers out for a while. One came available and the timing was perfect for him to treat himself after the big win.”

Tony Bet of Driving Emotions Toronto recently shared photos of LeBron’s new SUV on Instagram — indicating that he may have had a hand in securing the extraordinary vehicle for the NBA champ. “Congrats to @kingjames on the championship! Enjoy the new whip @drivingemotionstoronto,” Bet wrote in the caption of his post (seen above).

The Mercedes website describes the rare off-roading model as the “definition of unique luxury” and the “most exclusive form of stylish open-top motoring.” — “With its superlative V12 engine, portal axles, electric fabric top and exclusive equipment specification in the rear compartment, this very special all-terrain vehicle, which is limited to 99 units, meets the expectations of customers who demand the very highest standards of their vehicle,” the site reads.

While LeBron dropped a pretty penny on the new whip, he’s also celebrating his 4th NBA title with something money can’t buy — family. He’s been looking forward to making up for lost time (after spending several months in the NBA bubble) with his wife, Savannah and their three kids: sons Bronny Jr., 16, and Bryce Maximus, 13, and daughter Zhuri, 5.

“LeBron could not wait to come home and just unwind and be with his family,” a second source told HollywoodLife. “It’s such a stark contrast from how he felt before he left for the bubble ,because all he wanted to do was get back on the court at the time. Now that they’ve won the championship, he couldn’t be happier or prouder that they accomplished what they went to do in the bubble, the source explained, adding, “LeBron feels incredibly blessed and is enjoying well-deserved time with his family to show them how much he appreciates for them supporting him.”

A third source close to LeBron noted that while family time is his priority, he’ll still be busy with his Hollywood ventures in the off-season. “He’s so relaxed and relieved to be with his family. But, he’ll be working on Space Jam and getting another Friday the 13th off the ground,” the insider said. “Speaking of scary things, he’s getting ready for Halloween and finding out ways to make that special for his little ones” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, all three sources noted that LBJ is still “glowing” from his big championship win, which the Lakers dedicated to the late, great Kobe Bryant.