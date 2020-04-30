LeBron James Debuts New ‘Space Jam 2’ Logo & Twitter Goes Wild: ‘Can’t Wait’

LeBron James cheesed hard while revealing the splashy new logo (and release date) for the long-awaited revival of ‘Space Jam.’ This means the movie’s name also made its debut!

LeBron James, 35, broke big news — right on his baseball cap. On April 30, the NBA star took to Instagram to share a Boomerang clip of his Space Jam 2 hat, which revealed both the highly-anticipated film’s logo and name! “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” read the logo, still fashioned after the funky art from the logo of its 1996 predecessor. But LeBron had another surprise in store: the reveal of the movie’s release date! “2021!,” LeBron captioned the post. Watch for yourself below!

The movie’s release date — July 16, 2021 — had actually been announced in Feb. 2019. Regardless, fans were delighted to see LeBron confirm that Space Jam 2 is not being pushed back to 2022 despite the coronavirus pandemic! “Can’t wait,” one fan gushed on Twitter, while another fan wrote, “Push up the date a lil bit I’m bored.” On Instagram, LeBron’s celebrity pals offered their congratulations! “That’s dope [flexing emojis] congrats,” fellow NBA star Stephen Curry wrote, while other players in the league like Dejounte Murray and Miles Bridges left similar remarks. Migos member Quavo also chimed in, leaving a pair of curious eye emojis.

LeBron is filling big shoes. Michael Jordan, 57, starred in the original animated basketball movie (alongside the cartoon cast of the Looney Tunes) that hit theaters in 1996. LeBron’s involvement in the second movie had been reported since 2014, which SpringHill Entertainment (LeBron’s production company) confirmed in 2018. In Feb. 2019, LeBron revealed that he’d be filming the movie that upcoming summer — meaning that filming wrapped just in time before the worldwide health crisis hit!

In addition to Bugs Bunny, The Athletic’s Shams Charania previously claimed that NBA players Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson — including WNBA players Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike — will have “key roles” in Space Jam 2. LeBron produced the movie alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and director Terence Nance (An Oversimplification of Her Beauty) served as director.