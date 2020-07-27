If Bryce Maximus James doesn’t follow in his father’s footsteps into the NBA, then – judging by his pitch-perfect impression of LeBron James – he’ll have a great career as a stand-up.

LeBron James, 35, is currently sequestered in a “bubble” down in Orlando ahead of the 2020 NBA Season restart, but his presence was felt at home back in LA, thanks to Bryce Maximus James. The 13-year-old son of the Los Angeles Lakers star busted out a dead-on impression of his dad, and it was captured by his mom, Savannah James. “LeBron James? The one and only – the King? The King from Cleveland?” Bryce said to his older brother, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. 15. “How tall you is? How tall are you?”

“6’2? Dang, you’re fifteen-years-old, and you’re 6’2? Daaang,” said Bronny-as-LeBron. “Dang. You about 6’11” when you came out of the womb, my boy! Yessir!” The impression cracked up Bronny, and it left Savannah in “literal tears.” LeBron also loved it. He shared the clip to his Instagram Story while adding about thirty “laughing-so-hard-I’ m-crying” emojis.

There won’t be any time for comedy for LeBron after July 30. After a five-month hiatus, the NBA will resume its 2020 season on July 30. The top 22 teams will play eight games before the playoffs begin, and all games will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The playoff format will remain the same, and all games will be played in front of no fans. The season is set to end no later than Oct. 13, about a week before the 2020-21 season was supposed to start (it has since been delayed to Dec. 1, 2020.)

LeBron has been chomping at the bit to get back on the court. “Flight 23 back cleared for takeoff! Felt damn good being back out there last night with the Gang! Beautiful game it is! Missed & Love you BASKETBALL,” he captioned a July 24 clip of him dunking during a scrimmage with the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers would go on to defeat the Orlando Magic in a July 25 scrimmage, 119-112. Kyle Kuzma’s 25 points helped secure the win, while LeBron netted 20 points in 25 minutes of play, along with seven assists and two rebounds.

Currently, the Lakers sit atop of the Western Conference, with the LA Clippers just five games behind them. Many analysts over at ESPN predict LeBron will dominate over the next eight games and into the Playoffs. If the Lakers can make it to the finals, they’ll face some stiff competition in (likely) the Milwaukee Bucks or the defending champions, the Toronto Raptors. However, in a year when the world turned upside down, it wouldn’t be that strange to see the 2020 NBA season end with LeBron James lifting the championship trophy over his head.