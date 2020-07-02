Watch
Hollywood Life

LeBron James Trains Shirtless With The Lakers To Prep For Return Of The NBA: ‘We Back’

lebron james
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock
LeBron James spotted strolling e doing some luxury shopping in Portofino with wife Savannah. 09 Sep 2019 Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA499465_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LeBron James spotted strolling e doing some luxury shopping in Portofino with wife Savannah. 09 Sep 2019 Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA499465_036.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LeBron James Jr., LeBron James, Bryce Maximus James Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group present the World Premiere of SMALLFOOT at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 22 September 2018
LeBron James, Savannah James, Bryce Maximus James, Zhuri James. Professional NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, second right, holds his daughter Zhuri's hand they walk with Savannah James, right, and Bryce Maximus James, left, at the world premiere of "Small Foot", at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles World Premiere of "Small Foot", Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

With the re-start of the NBA season just a few weeks away, the LA Lakers got back to work in the gym — and LeBron James unsurprisingly the highlight of their new training video.

LeBron James is putting in the WORK as the NBA plans for its return. On July 1, the Los Angeles Lakers shared a new video of the team back together and training for their upcoming games. The footage shows LeBron walking into the gym, then working out and shooting hoops while shirtless. Other players are also featured in the clip, which was captioned, “And we back #LakeShow.”

The 2020 NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. With quarantine and stay-at-home orders in place since the, the players have not been able to get back on the court — until now. At the beginning of June, a new plan was approved to finish the season. The season will resume on July 30, with 22 teams each playing an additional eight games to determine seeding for the playoffs.

lebron jame
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Once that’s figured out, 16 teams will move onto the playoffs, which will be formatted as usual. The remaining games will take place at a single-site campus at World Disney World Resort in Florida. There will also be strict health and safety protocols in place as the coronavirus continues to loom in the United States. Of course, part of those health protocols mean that no fans will be allowed in the arena to watch the games.

Before the NBA decided to suspend the 2020 season, LeBron was very vocal about not wanting to play basketball if fans could not attend the games. “That’s impossible,” he told reporters at the beginning of March. “I ain’t playing. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates. I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about.”

Of course, now that the threat of the coronavirus is very, very real and thousands of people have died from the disease, he’s obviously changed his tune. LeBron and the Lakers will return to the court against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30. Their other upcoming opponents include the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.