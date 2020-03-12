LeBron James, Steph Curry & More NBA Stars Urge Fans To ‘Stay Safe’ After Season Is Suspended

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, NBA stars like LeBron James and Steph Curry are breaking their silence and telling fans to ‘stay safe’ and ‘protect yourself’ after their season was suspended indefinitely.

LeBron James, 35, Stephen Curry, 31, Tristan Thompson, 28, and more NBA stars are in shock after the NBA announced that the rest of the season will be suspended after Utah Jazz player Robert Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, better known as coronavirus. This means that dozens of planned NBA games won’t be played until a later date. Just hours after the news was released, NBA stars started speaking out and reacting to the unprecedented move by the NBA. “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe,” LeBron tweeted after the news was announced.

Stephen, who was expected to play for the Golden State Warriors on March 12 after being tested for coronavirus, tweeted: “2020 aint it. Don’t know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!” The postponed games do not have an official date yet.

Tristan was a man of few words when sounding off about the shocking move by the NBA. “This is crazy,” he tweeted, along with three shocked emojis.

CJ McCollum, 28, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, had some words of advice in his tweet about the suspension. “I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball,” he wrote. “Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over!”

Coronavirus was declared a global pandemic on March 11 by the World Health Organization and major events like SXSW, CinemaCon, and Coachella have already been either canceled or postponed. The United States has over 1,000 cases and over 40 people have died so far.