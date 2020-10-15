See Pic
Chris Brown Cradles Son Aeko, 10 Mos., While Enjoying A Night Out In London With Ammika Harris

BACKGRID
London, UNITED KINGDOM - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho.
London, UNITED KINGDOM - American rapper Chris Brown seen out and about in London for the first time since his assault charge in 2009.
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement.
Chris Brown enjoyed some quality father-son bonding time with his baby boy, Aeko, during an outing in London! See the pic of Chris cradling his and Ammika Harris’ son!

London was calling and Chris Brown couldn’t stay away. The R&B singer, 31, was spotted out and about on the evening of Wednesday, October 14, with his 10-month old baby boy, Aeko, and the mother of his son, Ammika Harris. Chris was bundled up for the night out with his infant son, who is getting so big with each passing day!

Chris Brown seen with Ammika Harris while he cradles son Aeko [BACKGRID].
Chris wore a pair of blue jeans, featuring rips at the knees, and a black coat to stay warm in the roughly 50 degrees Fahrenheit London weather. He also sported a hoodie beneath his jacket, pulling up the hood over his baseball cap. The “Go Crazy” singer held his baby boy in his arms as he and Ammika stepped out. Aeko was also dressed in warm clothes, sporting a pair of little gray pants, and a black coat. Ever the doting father, Chris had Aeko’s hood on his coat pulled up to shield his face and eyes from glaring camera flash.

The singer has been spending well over a week in London since reuniting with his son amid the global coronavirus pandemic. He was first spotted with his baby boy on October 6, and couldn’t have been happier to have finally “made it” back with his little guy. Chris has also been seen with his rumored girlfriendGina Huynh, and reportedly made a visit to singer Adele‘s home during his time in London.

View this post on Instagram

MADE IT ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

But for Chris, it’s all been about his baby boy. “Chris is obviously thrilled to be reunited with Aeko after all this time,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Chris loves Aeko with all his heart and he’s been keeping updated on every aspect of his life along the way while they’ve been apart with videos, photos, and by FaceTiming with Ammika. But to be reunited in person and to be able to hold Aeko, play with him, hug him and kiss him means even more.”

A secondary source reiterated to HL that it was “very hard” for Chris to be so far away from his infant son. “Chris was nervous about how it would go but Aeko recognized him right away and wasn’t shy at all because they have been doing video calls the whole time that they’ve been apart so he does know his daddy which is wonderful…Absence makes the heart grow fonder and it can’t be proven any other way than with how Chris is feeling being away from Aeko so long. It’s the greatest feeling and almost unexplainable, the joy he is feeling right now.”