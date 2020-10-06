Chris Brown Reunites With Son Aeko, 10 Mos., & Ammika Harris In Sweet Pic — See Family Photo

While Chris Brown has quarantined in the US, his son, Aeko, has been sheltering with his mother, Ammika Harris, in Germany. Now, after months apart, the family has finally reunited.

Chris Brown only had two words to say when he finally – FINALLY! – reunited with his son, Aeko Catori Brown: “Made it.” Chris, 31, posted the happy update on Oct. 6, and shared a picture of himself alongside his 10-month old son and the baby’s mother, Ammikka, Harris, on Instagram. In the picture, young Aeko is all bundled up in a red, white, and blue-plaid hoodie. Ammika is in a red, fuzzy coat and facemask, while Chris looks on while rocking his own camo jacket.

Chris did not confirm where the photo was taken. However, it’s likely that he traveled overseas to reunite with his little one. Ammika and Aeko were in Germany when the COVID-19 (and subsequent travel restrictions) hit the United States back in March. Chris and Ammika agreed that instead of risking their new son’s health, she would stay overseas with the newborn.

“Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July. “But their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby. Chris [was] not allowed to fly to Germany due to the current travel restrictions, which does not allow US citizens to fly to Germany.”

Ammika could have flown back to the US with her son, but the insider noted that that would have been “a very long flight and that would be taking a lot of risks, especially since Aeko is too young to wear a mask. That’s just not a risk they’re willing to take right now. Chris and Ammika know they have all the time in the world and will be reunited when the time is right.” Apparently, that time is right now.

Breezy didn’t add anything else to his IG caption, but considering how he has spent most of the year separated from Aeko, it’s safe to say that he’s over the moon to finally be spending time with his son. Luckily, Chris has been able to spend time with his daughter, Royalty Brown, 6, amidst the coronavirus crisis, as they’ve both been in California throughout the lockdown and quarantine. orders.