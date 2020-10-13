Chris Brown Plays With Son Aeko, 10 Mos, In Cute New Video After Reuniting Amid Pandemic

Chris Brown playing with his mini-me son Aeko just might be the cutest new video on the internet.

Chris Brown, 31, is making up for lost time! The “Forever” singer was beaming with happiness while playing with his son Aeko Catori Brown in a new video shared to Ammika Harris‘ Instagram stories on Monday, Oct. 12. Chris, 31, and Aeko have been separated for many months thanks to the COVID-19 travel ban, but their bond is still strong.

In the video, the 10-month old is sitting on the bed while Chris playfully nuzzles his neck and pretends to bite him. Aeko is still too young to talk but there’s no mistaking his giggles of joy. Chris looks equally happy to finally be playing with his son face to face, instead of just over FaceTime.

It was less than a week ago that Chris shared the happy news of his family reunion with his fans. On Oct. 6, he shared a picture of himself alongside Ammika and their beloved baby boy on Instagram. He captioned the pic: “Made it,” along with a red heart emoji. In the picture, Aeko looks cozy in a red, white, and blue-plaid hoodie. Ammika is is equally bundled up in a big red coat and black leather pants. Chris, wears a camo jacket and jeans and has his arm wrapped around Ammika , who’s holding their son.

Chris didn’t reveal exactly where he and Ammika and Aeko reunited but it’s likely that he travelled overseas to see them. Ammika and Aeko have been living in Germany since before the pandemic hit. As HollywoodLife previously reported the on again, off again couple decided that instead of risking their new son’s health, she would stay in Europe with their son.

“Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris,” an insider shared in July, “but their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby. Chris [was] not allowed to fly to Germany due to the current travel restrictions, which does not allow US citizens to fly to Germany.”