Chris Brown Spotted In London With Rumored GF Gina Huynh After Reuniting With Ammika Harris

Chris Brown
Chris Brown was spotted in London on Oct. 8, with his rumored, flame Gina Huynh! Their night out came just over a week after they were first seen holding hands in LA — and just 2 days after Chris reunited with ex Ammika Harris and their son Aeko.

Chris Brown and Gina Huynh continued to fuel romance rumors with their latest outing on Thursday night. The rumored couple was spotted out together in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood, where they were joined by a number of presumed security. While Chris and Gina weren’t photographed together, a woman that looked just like her was seen getting into a black car.

Chris Brown
Chris Brown out in London on Thursday, October 8, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

It’s unclear what the night entailed, but the two were dressed to impress. CB donned a button-up sheep jacket with red and green stars with a white tee underneath. He stepped out in multi-colored sneakers and a pair of dark purple velvet pants. Chris also sported a baseball cap and a face mask amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, his reported lady love wore a white top and a black jacket. The brunette wore her hair straight and carried a white purse.

Chris and Gina first sparked dating rumors when they were pictured holding hands on the set of a music video with Young Thug in Los Angeles on September 29. Nonetheless, fans were skeptical about the PDA because it was very possible that Gina was starring in the music video. However, their London date didn’t seem like a work outing. As for Gina, she was previously linked to rapper Diddy, 50, in 2019. At the time, she shared videos of them cuddling together.

The new photos also came just two days after Chris spent time with his on-off flame, Ammika Harris and their son Aeko Catori Brown. Chris shared a cute family photo from the sweet reunion, which showed the trio smiling together on a park bench. Chris and Ammika  welcomed their first child together last November, and the protective parents didn’t share their bundle of joy with the world until December. Fans believed Chris and Ammika had been an item throughout the summer due to their constant, back and forth flirting on Instagram. But, their relationship status still remains a mystery.

Fans may remember that Chris and Ammika unfollowed one another on Instagram at the end of July, which sparked rumors of a rift between the two. Currently, Chris only follows his six-year-old daughter Royalty Brown, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, and his Mechanical Dummy brand.