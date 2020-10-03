Chris Brown Holds Hands With Diddy’s Reported Ex Gina Huynh On Set Of New Music Video — See Pics

Chris Brown was caught holding hands with model Gina Huynh while filming a music video! The PDA photos surfaced after Chris and Ammika Harris unfollowed each other’s Instagram pages in July.

Chris Brown, 31, was caught holding hands with someone new: model Gina Huynh! The duo was caught in the PDA act on the set of a music video with Young Thug in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, the Daily Mail reported — so, it’s unclear if Gina was just Chris’s co-star for the music video. You can see the hand-holding photos, here! While the outlet noted that Chris was holding hands with Ammika Harris, whom he shares his 10-month-old son Aeko with, the mystery lady was actually Gina. The woman photographed had the same transparent acrylic nails and silver belly button piercing that are featured in Gina’s recent Instagram photos, which you can see below.

Gina Huynh, pictured above, has the same nails and belly button piercing as the woman pictured with Chris Brown did. (Photos Courtesy of Instagram/@ginavhuynh)

Chris was all dressed up in black evening wear, a peacock feather print necktie, shiny oxford shoes and a fedora, while Gina looked sexy in a cropped olive jacket with matching sweatpants while carrying Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Nano crocodile bag that retails for $2,290. Although Gina’s outfit was quite modern, the music video overall appeared to be inspired by the 1920’s, as evidenced by a retro convertible that Breezy hops into at one point and a pair of flapper dancers that were also photographed.

(Photos Courtesy of Instagram/@ginavhuynh)

Interestingly, Gina was linked to rapper Diddy, 50, in 2019, and once shared videos of them cuddling (see below). Diddy has collaborated with Chris in the past; he enlisted Breezy’s vocals for his song, “Yesterday,” in 2010!

Gina Huynh with Diddy in 2019. (Videos Courtesy of Instagram/@theybf_daily)

These photos surfaced after Chris has been radio silent in Ammika’s Instagram comments since July, which is unlike the R&B singer. The parents unfollowed one another around that time on Instagram (Chris now only follows his six-year-old daughter Royalty Brown, whom he shares with Nia Guzman). At the time, we learned that the parents and rumored exes were having “their ups and downs” as they continued to be separated in different countries amid the worldwide pandemic. Before the coronavirus broke out in the United States in March, Ammika had taken their son to Germany — where her mother lives — and has remained there since.

Ammika Harris with her son Aeko, whom she welcomed with Chris Brown in Nov. 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@ammikaaa)

“Chris and Ammika unfollowed each other on social media but it won’t last long,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July. “Their relationship is complicated but who could blame them? They have their ups and downs just like everybody else, plus they’re living under a microscope with the added pressure of being on different continents.”

“Not being able to see each other in person and spend real time together, all while being quarantined would make anybody frustrated,” the insider added. “They have so much going on and they’ve been making the best of it after not being together and Chris not seeing his son in person for six months now. They’ll be fine and it’s really not a big deal. They’ll likely be flirting on social media again in no time.” However, our source clarified that despite their “complicated relationship,” they “always stay in regular contact because of Aeko.” And Ammika still shares adorable posts of their baby boy!