YouTube Star Noel Miller Engaged To GF Aleena: ‘I’ve Been Waiting A Long Time For This’

Congratulations are in order for Noel Miller and his girlfriend, Aleena! The lovebirds announced their engagement — and showed off Aleena’s ring — on Oct. 13.

Noel Miller, a former Vine star who is now well known in the YouTube community, is engaged! The 31-year-old revealed his exciting news on Oct. 13 by sharing a photo of himself and his fiancee, Aleena. In the pic, her engagement ring is on full display, as she’s cupping his face with her left hand to show off the rock.

“My love and support since day one,” Noel captioned the photo. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this. I love you.” Aleena also shared two post-engagement pics, and wrote, “Worth the wait, I love you.” Noel and Aleena have been together since before he became a social media sensation back in 2014, so this engagement was definitely a long time coming.

After Noel announced his engagement, fans began flooding social media with congratulatory messages. “Everyone shut up Noel Miller and Aleena got engaged!” someone gushed on Twitter. Another person wrote, “Guys Noel Miller proposed to his girlfriend…omg he’s gonna get married I’m crying,” and someone else raved, “NOEL MILLER AND ALEENA ARE ENGAGED OMG YAY.”

Noel started his online career via Vine and now has a YouTube account with more than 2 million subscribers. In addition to making viral videos, he’s also a member of the rap duo, Tiny Meat Gang, alongside Cody Ko. The pair released their first EP back in 2017. Following Noel’s success online, he’s also toured as a stand-up comedian.

Meanwhile, Aleena became an Internet sensation herself thanks to her longtime relationship with Noel. She’s amassed more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. She and Noel are often sharing photos together on the social media site. Now, they have an exciting future to look forward to together — and there will likely be plenty of more pictures to come!