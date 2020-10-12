Ryan Curry, 5, Kisses Little Brother Canon, 2, In Sweet Photo: ‘She’s His Protector’

Doting mom Ayesha Curry couldn’t help but gush about her and husband Steph Curry’s ‘baby girl and baby boy,’ Ryan and Canon, as she posted an adorable, candid moment the two little siblings shared. See the pic!

Ayesha Curry captured the most adorable moment between her and husband Steph Curry‘s five-year-old daughter, Ryan Curry, and her two-year-old son, Canon Curry. In the photo, which the cookbook author, 31, shared to her Instagram account on October 11, Ryan could be seen wrapping her arms around her baby bro and leaning down to give the toddler a smooch on the cheek. The moment was completely candid, as Ayesha captured the sweet display of affection between the siblings a few feet behind her youngsters.

The mother-of-three was so incredibly moved by the moment, and her caption really said it all. “Chookas and can can… a love story,” she began her caption. “I’m obsessed with watching Ryan and Canon’s relationship grow. She is definitely his protector (even though he thinks he’s the boss) . I love to see it. Our baby girl and baby boy,” she concluded the post, adding a heart-eyes emoji after her words.

Ayesha really makes it a habit of showing her adoring fans and Instagram followers just how much her and Steph’s little ones are growing! In the days prior to posting this recent snap, Ayesha took to her IG once again on October 3 to share an adorable moment in which Steph cuddled-up to all three of his and Ayesha’s kids, including their oldest daughter, Riley Curry, 8. In the snap, Steph, Ryan, Riley, and Canon each focused their attention to a phone screen, checking out a video or pic that one of the youngsters had pulled up.

The Golden State Warriors basketball player, 32, was practically buried beneath two of his youngsters, and Ayesha couldn’t help but share the moment with her followers! “growing too fast. 8,5 and 2 … how?! [Steph Curry] you never cease to amaze me. One of a kind,” she lovingly captioned the photo.

Ayesha and Steph are truly the epitome of proud parents. All across their respective Instagram accounts, the couple regularly share the cutest snaps of their three youngsters, who are getting so big with each new day! Fans absolutely love to see this adorable content make its way to their social media feeds with each new post. We cannot wait to see what this adorable family shares next!