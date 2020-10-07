‘The Masked Singer’: All The Top Clues We Know About The Identity Of The Sun So Far

The Sun has one of the most gorgeous costumes on ‘The Masked Singer,’ and one of the most incredible voices. The Sun’s identity is still a mystery, but there are a number of clue that hint to a few very famous celebs!

The Sun first made her grand entrance during the season 4 premiere of The Masked Singer. The Sun wowed with a powerful rendition of “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. The songstress immediately became a frontrunner to win season 4 after that performance. Before she hit the stage, The Sun revealed a series of clues about her identity.

The Sun admitted that she’s had “extreme seasons” in her life, hinting that her life hasn’t always been easy. She revealed that “stardom was great” at first, but it was a “ton of pressure” on her. The Sun eventually got “burnt out” and fell into a “deep depression.”

The masked singer confessed that she was “frozen” for a while, but she was able to transform “within the darkness of a quiet place.” The first visual clues in The Sun’s package include a “Gold Member” card, a chihuahua, a Mickey Mouse head silhouette, a jaguar, and a swimming pool that is marked with “Shallow Area.”

The celebrity panelists had a number of guesses as to the Sun’s identity, including Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, and Madonna. Fans have already flooded Twitter with their own theories, and one of the major celebs mentioned is LeAnn Rimes. “So LeAnn Rimes is the sun on the masked singer this season, never been more sure of anything in my life,” one fan tweeted. A fan on Reddit even pointed out that Leann sang the Lizzo song back in 2019. Leann has been open about her struggles with depression over the years, so that’s even more evidence that she could be the Sun.

Another theory is Christina Aguilera, which would also make sense. Christina was a member of The Mickey Mouse Club reboot in her early years, which could be why the Sun had that Mickey Mouse head silhouette. The Sun also said the mask is a “reflection of who I am.” Christina famously sang the Mulan theme song “Reflection.” The Sun will rise again for another performance on the Group A playoffs on Oct. 7. The Masked Singer season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.