‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Rap Legend Is Revealed As The Dragon In Season 4 Premiere

‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 introduced us to 5 amazing masked contestants. At the end of the season 4 premiere, the Dragon was the one unmasked in the first elimination of the season!

The Masked Singer season 4 is back and will feature 16 singers. This season will have no audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 4 is kicking off with Group A — Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, Dragon, and Snow Owls (the first duet competitors).

The Sun is the first masked singer to perform. She’s had “extreme seasons” in her life. She says “stardom was great” at first, but it was a “ton of pressure.” She eventually got burned out and became “frozen.” She also includes a number of clues like a Gold Member club card and an image of Mickey Mouse. She performs Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” and the judges think it’s one of the best openers ever.

This season, the celebrity panelists have to submit first impression guesses after every first performance. Whoever guesses the most right wins the second most coveted prize when it comes to The Masked Singer: the Golden Ear trophy.

Nicole Scherzinger’s first guess is Katharine McPhee because she thinks the Gold Member card is a nod to producer David Foster. Jenny McCarthy believes the Sun could be Demi Lovato, while Ken Jeong goes with Madonna.

The Giraffe takes the stage next. He’s had a “roller coaster career full of ups and downs” but music is in his blood. However, when he took a “risk,” he became the butt of everyone’s jokes. “I was in knots and felt so lonely,” he says. But he’s since made a comeback! He performs “Let’s Get It Started” by the Black Eyed Peas. Ken goes out on a limb and guesses Garth Brooks, but the panelists throw that guess immediately out the window. Jenny think the Giraffe could be Travis Barker because of clues that possibly hinted at him being a drummer and a crash. Robin Thicke is convinced the Giraffe is a rapper and goes with Vanilla Ice.

The Popcorn has built a “career around love.” She used to work long nights rushing from one job to the next. But she’s jet-setted to exotic places with royalty. There’s one part of her clue package that says “Proud Merry Go Round.” A nod to Tina Turner, perhaps? She belts out Pink’s “What About Us.” Jenny guesses Tina Turner, while Ken and Nicole go with Carole Baskin and Mary J. Blige.

The Dragon is used to dressing up in funky, outrageous costumes. There’s also a big Statue of Liberty in his clue package. He performs LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.” Jenny and Robin have great guesses with DMX and Busta Rhymes. Ken thinks the Dragon could be Michael Phelps.

The Masked Singer is making history with the Snow Owls. They’re the show’s first due contestants. They drop hints about this being a “family reunion.” The female Snow Owl says her brother is a prankster. There’s also a Christmas clue. They perform A Great Big World’s “Say Something.” Robin guesses Amy Grant and Vince Gill, while Jenny thinks the Snow Owls could be Donny and Marie Osmond! Remember, Donny was the Peacock back in season 1! Ken guesses Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.

The Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, Dragon, and the Snow Owls take the stage together. The Dragon is the first masked singer to be eliminated. The rest are advancing to the Group A playoffs. Nick brings out the first impression guesses. Jenny guessed Adrian Peterson, and Ken wrote down Marshawn Lynch. Nicole and Robin both guessed Busta Rhymes, and they’re sticking to that guess. The Dragon is…BUSTA RHYMES!