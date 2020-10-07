Lori Harvey & Future Secretly Dating Again: Why They’re Keeping Their Romance Off Social Media

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori, and rapper Future are dating again, after unfollowing each other on Instagram and deleting their pics together.

Lori Harvey and Future reportedly called it quits back in August after they unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their snaps together. However, it seems the pair are giving things another shot — but this time they’re keeping their romance off social media. “Lori and Future unfollowed each other on Instagram because fans were speculating every detail of their relationship,” a source close to Steve Harvey‘s daughter told HollywoodLife exclusively.

“They also knew that things moved really quickly and they wanted to take some time to step back for a moment and take a break to reassess where things stood between them,” the insider added. It comes less than two months after fans speculated that the pair had split, having first sparked dating rumors in Oct. 2019. They both shared pictures of the same Malibu beach to their respective social media accounts, and one month later, Lori was spotted partying with Future at his 36th birthday.

Our source explained that the pair were now opting to keep details about their relationship private. “They took a bit of time to themselves to reevaluate things from an outside perspective. But at the end of the day, the connection they have is strong so they’ve reunited and have been spending quite a bit of time together again,” they dished. “Future cooked dinner for Lori at his home this past week and they’re dating again. But they still aren’t following each other on social media yet and at this point they don’t plan on taking things public like they did in the past. They want to enjoy some time to themselves and not let the haters or critics comment on every aspect of their relationship.”

The pair traveled to Abu Dhabi in November last year and to Nigeria in December. They rang in 2020 together in Las Vegas and were reportedly quarantining together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, however things appeared to turn sour during the summer when they removed each other from their social media accounts.