It’s chilly in NYC, but Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are still getting hot and heavy! The couple were spotted on another adorable date in Manhattan, holding hands the whole time.

Is there anything better than falling in love in New York? Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. were spotted on another PDA-filled date in Manhattan after their whirlwind summer romance, enjoying the cool autumn air with an outdoors dinner. Katie, 41, looking effortlessly adorable in a black and white polka dot dress, held hands with her beau as the strolled through the city under the moonlight.

Though she’s wearing a protective face mask, you can tell that Katie is positively beaming! Her outfit was on point for the night on the town. Along with her cute polka dot mini, she rocked a pair of black tights, black heels, and an oversized cream blazer to cope with the chillier than usual weather in NYC. She carried a small, black purse in the hand that wasn’t glued to her boyfriend’s. Speaking of Emilio — he looked totally dapped in a houndstooth overcoat.

The TK actress and the restauranteur were first spotted together on September 2 enjoying a meal at Antique Garage — a Mediterranean cuisine hotspot in SoHo. Since then, they’ve shared sweet PDA all over Manhattan and practically inseparable. Katie even met the folks! She joined Emilio and his father at the family’s famed restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato Eatery.

A source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that dating Emilio, 33, is making Katie feel “young” and carefree again. Emilio, the source said, “is very down to earth and funny and isn’t this big movie star. So, all that extra stuff – not baggage, but just that extra layer of being a Hollywood celebrity – doesn’t come into this relationship as it did with Tom [Cruise] and Jamie [Foxx].”