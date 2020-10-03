Natalia Bryant Glows On Vacation With Mom Vanessa, Ciara & Lala Anthony In Blue Swimsuit — See Pic

The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunned in a new Instagram snap, while spending some quality time with her mom and pals Ciara and Lala Anthony.

Summer may be over, but 17-year-old Natalia Bryant is still glowing! The daughter of NBA champ Kobe Bryant was all smiles when she took to Instagram on October 3 to share a new vacation pic. She has been spending some quality time with her mom Vanessa Bryant, singer Ciara and La La Anthony, and gave fans a glimpse into her end of summer getaway. In the pic, Natalia wore a blue swimsuit which featured a one-shoulder design, and a cut-out around her waist.

The pretty swimwear was adorned with white polka dots, and Natalia appeared to be laughing while the photo was snapped. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a high ponytail and accessorized with a delicate heart necklace and a light pink scrunchie in her hair. “GORGEOUS INSIDE AND OUT ALWAYS,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “I am sure Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant are looking down on you. Its happy to see you smile after all the tragedy you went through.”

The teenager tragically lost her father Kobe Bryant and younger sis Gianna earlier this year in a helicopter crash. She paid tribute to her father in a heartrending Instagram post on August 23: what would have been his 42nd birthday, writing “Happy Birthday Dad I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim.”

Despite the tragic events she has endured at such a young age, fans couldn’t be happier to see Natalia smiling again, and spending quality time with her loved ones. In a video posted by Ciara to her Instagram account on October 1, the singer was joined by La La and Natalia, for a game of football in one of her sprawling backyards! Natalia was positively beaming as she joined La La and Ciara for their huddle. Someone’s ready for the NFL draft!