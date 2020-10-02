Jamie O’Neals Reveals Why She Re-Recorded Her Biggest Hits With Lauren Alaina & More Country Women

Country icon Jamie O’Neal is back with her first album since 2014 & it features multiple collabs with her fellow country ladies! She spoke to HL about the release.

You might still be trying to find yourself a perfect man or thinking about angel, but Jamie O’Neal back with new music for the first time since 2014! The country songstress will release her new album on Oct. 16 and it will feature new recordings of her hits “When I Think About Angels,” “Trying To Find Atlantis” and “There Is No Arizona,” each with the addition of one of country’s other leading ladies.

“It kind of started with Lauren [Alaina] and and the idea came to me… Why wouldn’t I want to sing with these other artists who are my friends and who I’ve looked up to and admired their work?” Jamie told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It kind of makes you feel like you’re learning the songs all over again and it breathes new life into them. I think I really chose the artists who I thought fit the songs well.”

She continued, “I could hear Martina McBride having a hit with “When I Think About Angels” and I could hear Sara Evans having a hit with “Trying To Find Atlantis.” The songs really suit them and it was kind of like a matchmaking process. Once I heard them on the song, I was like, ‘Wow, this is working.'”

Ahead of the ACM Awards in September, Jamie gave fans a tease of what was to come by releasing “There Is No Arizona 2.0” featuring Lauren Alaina — a new take on Jamie’s 2000 Grammy nominated hit. “The thing about music is it, to me, takes age and gender out of it. When you’re when you’re in the room, working with someone creatively, it’s all about the soul and the passion and the music,” Jamie explained of working with Lauren. “It transcends all those boundaries. That’s kind of what happened. She was on living and it was inspiring me to try new things in the song and that’s what we did.”

Jamie O’Neal’s album Sometimes comes out on Oct. 16. In the meantime, you can stream “There Is Now Arizona 2.0” with Lauren Alaina and “Someone’s Sometimes” with John Paul White.