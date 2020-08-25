Lauren Alaina Reveals New Music Helped Her ‘Get Over’ Her Ex After Their ‘Bad Break-Up’: ‘My Music Will Speak For Me’

Lauren Alaina’s upcoming EP ‘Getting Over Him’ served as a cathartic diary to help her move on from her last breakup. She spoke to HL about her new music!

In a Taylor Swift-esque move, Lauren Alaina is letting her music tell her side of the story when it comes to the end of her recent relationship. In her upcoming EP, Getting Over Him, Lauren details “loving myself through other people not loving me and not staying with me.” In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the award-winning country star opened up about letting her music “speak” for her.

“I went through a very public breakup right before Dancing With The Stars, and it was a very bad breakup and the relationship was not what you’d want. I was on national television every week and I got pulled into this narrative that wasn’t mine,” she explained, while promoting her latest partnership with U.S. Cellular. “I didn’t really know what to do about it, so I never said anything, I never commented on it, I never talked about the breakup. I internalized all of it because there was a story out there already that wasn’t mine.”

Lauren continued to say that she was “dealing with so many emotions,” while also putting her body through the ringer while competing on DWTS, she had to “give myself time to process what I’d been through.” “I’m letting the music speak for me. I took the high road I didn’t say anything, and now I have a sassy EP coming out!” she said. ” I don’t speak to my ex anymore. So this is pretty much the only information he’ll be getting from me.”

In January 2019, Lauren split amicably from her fiancé, Alex Hopkins, after the high school sweethearts realized they grew apart over the years. She then started to date comedian John Crist, but announced their breakup in mid-September, shortly before her DWTS debut. At the time, Lauren said their split was undramatic, but just two months later, five women came forward to the Christian magazine Charisma News detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian.

The “Run” singer admitted that the “only sad song” on Getting Over Him she wrote during her time on DWTS, with Lukas Graham. “I was in such an emotional time and I wasn’t writing and I told my manager, ‘I need you to get me a write, I’m drowning in these emotions,'” Lauren said. “It’s my way of processing anything I ever go through and I was in a whole new life, in a whole new city, learning a whole new skill and not being able to do what I know how to do at some point during that process was really hard.”

Lauren’s EP Getting Over Him comes out Sept. 4th. In the meantime, she has partnered with U.S. Cellular to highlight the importance of staying connected and supporting the community and fans during these uncertain times. On September 10 at 8 pm CT, Lauren will host a 30-minute livestream performance. Registration is required to view the concert, which will also give U.S. Cellular customers and fans nationwide a chance to win an exclusive virtual meet and greet with the singer. “It’s just a trying year and U.S. Cellular had this idea of how we can all stay connected and love on each other in a time of uncertainty,” Lauren said. “We’re just trying to stay connected with all our people because we’re all so far apart right now and we’re trying to be able to support one another and U.S. Cellular is making that happen for me.”

To register for the concert, enter the meet and greet sweepstakes and discover more original content, visit USCellularConnects.com.