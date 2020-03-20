Lauren Alaina’s Hair Makeover: She Dyes Her Locks Blue During Quarantine — Before & After Pics

What better time to test out a new hair color than while cooped up in quarantine?! Lauren Alaina showed off a BOLD new look during her self-isolation on March 19.

Lauren Alaina debuted a completely different hair color on her Instagram page on March 19. The country singer revealed that she’s temporarily dyed her hair blue while quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak. “This quarantine’s got me feeling extra blue,” she captioned a photo of her new look. “Probably gonna stay that way teal it’s over.” She showed off the look while wearing a blue outfit, and had her locks pulled back into a tight half ponytail. However, Lauren revealed to People that the hairstyle is just the result of blue shampoo, and will wash out within a week or so.

It’s been an amazing few months for Lauren. In 2019, she competed on Dancing With the Stars, and finished the competition in fourth place with her partner, Gleb Savchenko. Then, she kicked off 2020 with an amazing solo tour, which sold out dates across the country. On March 6, she released her EP, Getting Good, which featured some of the most vulnerable songs that she’s ever shared with the world.

Now, along with the rest of the country, she’s taking time to relax while social distancing amidst fears of the coronavirus. In another Instagram post, Lauren revealed that she’s been spending a lot of quality time with her dad during her self-quarantine. She shared a video with fans that showed him playing guitar for her while she sang one of her new songs, too, so they’re definitely making the most of it!

This summer, Lauren is scheduled to play at a number of festivals. However, at this point, it’s unclear whether or not summer shows and tours will be able to continue, as the future of the coronavirus is still so unknown. Check out Lauren’s new look above!