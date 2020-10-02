Caitlyn Jenner’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Blonde Curly Locks — See Before & After Pics

New hair, who dis? Caitlyn Jenner is about to find out whether blondes have more fun, as she revealed her latest hair makeover in a new Instagram pic.

Caitlyn Jenner has a new look! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on October 2 to reveal her gorgeous new locks. “Do blondes have more fun? Secret project today…keep you posted,” she captioned the post, adding an emoji with the tongue poking out. In the selfie, Caitlyn flashed a subtle smile at the camera as she debuted her curly, long blonde hair.

Wearing what appeared to be a white bath robe, Caitlyn accessorized with gold hoop earrings and heavy black eyeliner. “You look georgeous [sic] with blonde hair!!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “The real housewives of beverly hills?” Just a few days prior, it was reported that Caitlyn and her pal Sophia Hutchins could be in talks to join the popular Bravo reality series for season 11.

Sophia’s team reportedly reached out to RHOBH production and were in talks for her to be cast as a main housewife, while Caitlyn would be a “friend of the show”, per TMZ. Nevertheless, Andy Cohen quelled rumors on his SiriusXM Radio Andy channel on September 30. “This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house people, as they say,” he began. “They have expressed their interest publicly. On social media they’ve tagged me in posts saying we think this is a great idea, but, um, it is not, we’ve never talked to them formally and that is only… That, that, that rumor is not true.”

Caitlyn and the rest of her family are set to say goodbye to the family’s flagship reality TV program in 2021, and Caitlyn recently opened up about how she’s dealing with the show coming to an end. “I am so fortunate, I have the best home movies in life,” she said on her YouTube channel, adding, “It was such a great vehicle for my kids. But the good news is, because of the show, and because of their willingness to work, not only on the show but as entrepreneurs, certainly everybody is going to be fine from this point on.”